The San Miguel County Planning Commission (CPC) heard in excess of two hours of public comment Thursday before deliberating on a rezoning application for land off Last Dollar Road just north of the Telluride Regional Airport. Weighing the concerns of Deep Creek area residents about traffic, wildlife, visual, historic and other impacts, the board ultimately decided on a 3-2 vote to recommend approval to rezone property called The Ridge. The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will make the ultimate decision at an upcoming meeting.
The application to rezone Forestry-Agricultural-Open Space land (F) to Community Housing (CH) was met with stiff opposition from numerous property owners living near the three, 35-acre plots that the county and the Town of Telluride are seeking to purchase for the purpose of developing an affordable housing neighborhood. Of the total 105 acres, the portion subject to the rezone comprises 39 acres carved from a contiguous portion of each of the three lots closest to the road. The balance of the land would remain F zone.
The decision did not come easily to CPC members, some who felt undue pressure because of the possibility that should they choose to continue the item, the pending sale of the land to the county and Telluride could be jeopardized. Rezoning the land to accommodate affordable housing was part of the due diligence the two governments undertook to ensure the sale. Additionally, a recent $5 million grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs would have vaporized if the sale could not be completed. The urgency some on the board felt was understood — they were in agreement that the housing crisis is acute — yet unwelcome.
“I feel like I’m operating in an alternative reality here,” said alternate Toby Brown. “I’m shocked at how impactful this proposal is and the pace it’s moving through. I feel like I’m really disillusioned with our role here. I think it is a foregone conclusion and that we’re taking the heat here.”
Brown was dismayed with the potential density of the project and pointed out that a site walk had not taken place.
CPC member Ian Bald said he felt cornered, but admitted the proposed location for a clustered, affordable housing neighborhood was envisioned in a beautiful location for once.
“I think it’s a beautiful area to put a bunch of housing,” Bald said. “I’d like to argue for once it’s not in a north facing hill like Shandoka, where it’s gloomy and dark and you feel like a second-class citizen. They’ll get world-class views and world-class winds and an airport below them. It’s kind of a plus for housing in that sense, but then it’s sticking out in the middle of nowhere — no facilities, no utilities coming into it.”
Board members M.J. Schillaci and Joss Lifton-Zoline each stressed the urgency of providing affordable housing as a means to preserve community. Schillaci expressed sympathy for the mesa families with deep roots to the area, families who all spoke during public comment about their historical roots to the land.
“I understand that a rezone will change the mesa. The vision of the Aldasaro, Collins, Lavender families … and that saddens me,” Schillaci said. “However, I think we need housing for people who currently are here because of economic decisions we’ve already made. This (rezone application) isn’t about future decisions. This is about decisions we’ve already made … we’re already behind on housing our people and the pandemic just eviscerated housing for employees. I think we need to plan and build on all the potential sites.”
Lifton-Zoline agreed.
“We have an ethical obligation to work towards housing those people now,” she said. “When it comes to housing, we’re playing catch-up.”
She also expressed sympathy for the historic families who, she said, have worked for generations to “preserve the character of that land.”
“All I can say is that I am committed and moving forward to make this the best kind of development possible … although it will obviously change the character up there to some extent, it doesn’t ruin it. It will change it. It’s an evolution.”
Those families spoke often in public comment to a private agreement they had with the current owner of Diamond Ridge Ranch, Jack Vickers, which they said would ensure limited development of his land. One who commented, Todd Creel, shared his concern with the lack of water on the property and suggested Vickers was using the housing crisis as leverage to get water to the property on the backs of taxpayers.
“In effect, what you have is a developer who hasn’t been able to sell his land because of limited water and now, not only is the county going to give him $7.2 million … and the town is going to solve his problem by giving him water,” Creel said. “If you approve this today, I implore you … to put in language that says the water cannot be extended for any purpose other than affordable housing. Because this is just the oldest trick in the book for developers to figure out what the municipality wants, give them what they want and then when nobody’s looking, you get what you really want, which is your water and the rest of your development.”
According to some neighbors, Vickers, who owns land adjoining the three lots the county and town are seeking to purchase, has envisioned a hotel/spa on the mesa.
Telluride Town Attorney Kevin Geiger spoke to the CPC about private covenants neighboring families claimed had been made with Vickers. County staff and Geiger said that nothing was written into county records about any such agreements and cited case law that would permit a government the right to, in this case, build affordable housing on the 39-acre site.
“That restrictive covenant does not apply to a government entity as long as they’re advancing (a) public purpose,” Geiger said, referring to providing affordable housing. “Once the town or the county acquires that property, and if they acquire it to advance a legitimate governmental purpose … affordable housing fits within that. It’s a private agreement and as no effect on government as long as they own the property.”
After more than an hour of deliberation, the planning commission voted 3-2 — Lifton-Zoline, Schillaci and Bald, for the recommendation, with Matthew Bayma and chair Lee Taylor casting no votes — to recommend approval for the rezone to the BOCC. The motion was amended with conditions that more information from traffic consultants be obtained, as well as an assessment on wildlife impacts from Colorado Parks & Wildlife.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.