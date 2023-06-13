Colorado matchmaker has the medicine for the lonely

In early May this year, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy released a nearly 100-page advisory, complete with research and recommendations for addressing what he called the U.S. epidemic of loneliness and isolation.
Gabriella Aratow is one Colorado mountain woman who has an answer: Matchmaking.
“My job,” she said, “is to help people connect to their best friend.”
She added that people aren’t always looking for marriage, and that they also aren’t necessarily lonely, but “if you’re suffering, you don’t have to suffer alone.”
In his May report, Surgeon General Murthy said, “Our relationships are a source of healing and wellbeing hiding in plain sight – one that can help us live healthier, more fulfilled and more productive lives.”
Aratow’s business caters to outdoor fitness enthusiasts, mainly in Colorado ski towns. Aratow is based in Basalt and her family has also owned a home in Telluride for nearly 30 years. She has clients everywhere, she said, including Telluride.
The work of matchmakers has been on the rise in American culture, from reality TV shows to the fictional “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and from online and in-person matchmaker training programs to professional organizations.
“Matchmaking has had a huge resurgence,” Aratow said. “Whatever kind of stigma the term might have had, people are seeing the benefits.”
Aratow’s clients still prefer to remain mostly anonymous. One client testimonial on her website, from a person named Julia, reads, “Gaby Aratow is a genius at seeing people for who they really are, for the wholeness of their being, a gift that allows her to have an unprecedented ability to connect you with your other half.”
Aratow started matchmaking as a professional in 2016, “but early on, I was that girl in the college dorm room who was always fixing people up,” she said.
She was originally a top-ranking employee at Tawkify, a national matchmaking company, before breaking away and creating her own business, Keeper Introduction Services (KIS) in 2020.
Colorado clients work with her in two ways, she said.
“Anyone can enter my database and put up a profile, and that’s free,” she said. “I won’t be actively searching for them, but they might get a call from me if I have an active client who they might match.”
Her paid service involves hiring her for a series of introductions.
“Sometimes that’s all it takes,” she said. “Just hiring a matchmaker means they’re shifting their focus, and I’ve seen it a bunch of times where this shift makes things happen.”
She gave the example of a client who had been on Match.com for 12 years. She helped them rewrite their profile, and started setting up connections herself, but then they met someone through Match.com that worked out.
“What’s important to me is that my clients find love,” she said. “I’m not opposed to dating sites, unless the client feels like it’s soul-sucking. It’s really up to the client.”
Randy, another client who wrote a testimonial about Aratow’s business, said, “I would be remiss if I didn’t say that Gaby is a natural born dating coach … she is passionate about bringing people together and emits boundless positive energy.”
Aratow is a member of the professional organization Matchmakers Alliance and goes to conferences annually with them as well as with the Global Love Institute.
“Matchmaking is a very collaborative business,” she said. “We share a lot of information – best practices, intellectual resources and databases.”
In the extensive history of matchmaking, “territorialism was very much the case for a long time,” Aratow said. “The digital era has mostly changed that, and the fact that we have more remote work makes this job easier.”
Aratow’s matchmaking work is showcased on the 2022 TV series, “I Am Shauna Rae,” on The Learning Channel, and she is featured in a number of articles online and in print.
No matter the focus or the fame, “I really love talking to people about their lives and their dating,” Aratow said.
Those interested may contact Aratow through her website, keeperintros.com or at gaby@keeperintros.com.
