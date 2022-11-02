The KOTO Ski Swap is back, baby. After an unexpected two years away due to the pandemic, the beloved local event returns to its longtime home in the Wilkinson Public Library garage.
The radio station is partnering with Telski next Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12, to also host a local pass sale and freeride jam at the bottom of Chair 8.
“This iconic event is important to our community for so many reasons, and with swap coordinator Lollie Lavercombe's energy and drive behind the scenes — not to mention everyone's gear that's been piling up — it's bound to be the swap of the century,” KOTO Executive Director Cara Pallone said. “People can expect that rootsy, homegrown community event that's been a staple during the fall offseason for years and years. You might find something practical that you really need for this upcoming ski season, or you might find a hot pink snow suit that you wear to the next decade of Spring Street Dances. Who knows. But you can guarantee you'll see your friends and neighbors and have the opportunity to offload some old gear and pick up new-to-you gear all in the name of supporting community radio.
“On a scale of 1 to 10, my excitement level is around 14.5. It'll be at 15 next Friday once everyone starts dropping off gear at the library garage.”
Vendor and individual drop offs will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. next Friday at the library garage. Discounted passes will be available at the Oak Street sales office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The pre-ski swap sale for volunteers is 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, before it opens to the public until 4 p.m. The freeride jam hosted by Telski’s Park Crew is also next Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the base of Chair 8, featuring music by DJ Squoze, gear giveaways and free entry. Again, discounted passes will be for sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday, Nov. 13, people should pick up items and/or redeem cash for items not sold from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items not picked up on Sunday will be considered a donation. Then on Monday, Nov. 14, the after-the-swap swap takes place from noon to 3 p.m. And remember, that’ll be cash only. Twenty percent of sales benefit KOTO.
For Lavercombe, being able to organize such a longstanding local event is exciting.
“I've been living in Telluride for six years, so I remember my first swap and checking things out. I was a lift op at the time. And it was a fun way to just see a community event come together around the ski season, getting amped. I remember the operation and just how awesome and full and community-oriented it was,” she said. “And then I was reached out to by a friend and Cara, because I've had operational experience, and they were looking for a new coordinator. I just was excited about the opportunity ultimately.”
Expect a “full house” next weekend, she added. For those interested in selling gear, Lavercombe recommended registering in advance of the Friday drop-off, which will make it easier for everyone involved.
“This is a very well-loved event that people have been kind of waiting for. And I think we can all admit that we probably have been hoarding a handful of things that we're looking forward to parting ways with, or maybe getting some cash. And that. Ultimately, we've had a lot of positive feedback and a lot of word of mouth traveling and people saying, ‘Oh, we heard the swap’s coming back this year.’ Cara has done a great job of marketing and just pushing the idea of the ‘swap of the century.’ We've got five confirmed vendors, including Telluride Adaptive Sports Program and Jagged Edge, plus a few others from the surrounding area,” she said Wednesday. “ … I would say the big thing I'm hoping to articulate to people is if they're looking to sell stuff as individual sellers that they get their stuff ready over the course of the next week. And if they’ve got the time to stop by KOTO and pick up a registration form and sale tags, that gets you ready for the Friday drop off on Nov. 11. If you pre-register, it just helps streamline the process going into the weekend, and we'll have a better idea (of how much gear will be available), because with five vendors, and I'm assuming a lot of individual sellers, we're going to have a full house. And that's super exciting. But it's helpful if people kind of do that pre work, so we have a better idea.”
For more information about the swap or to get involved, email kotoskiswap@gmail.com.
The online renewal for discounted local passes ends on Saturday, Nov. 12, so the event will be the last opportunity for the Telluride community to get discounted rates on winter passes. Even if you have already renewed your winter pass, Telski and KOTO officials strongly encourage all locals to attend the swap and free ride event.
“Snow is falling, the ski swap is around the corner, and it is starting to feel like ski season,” said Patrick Latcham, Telski’s vice president of sales and marketing. “We are so excited to collaborate with KOTO and bring back this community event. The KOTO Ski Swap is a great way to support an amazing local nonprofit, make some cash, and lock in great deals on passes and gear.”
