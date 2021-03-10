While spring break normally conjures visions of sipping brightly colored beverages on tropical beaches, this year the CDC has some simple travel advice: don’t do it. At Tuesday evening’s COVID Community Forum, local public health officials echoed this advice, urging San Miguel County residents to stay home for spring break or to travel close to home, such as by camping nearby or road-tripping, while foregoing the tropical beaches.
“We encourage folks to consider staying close to home this offseason and throughout spring break,” said Lindsey Mills, public information consultant for the county. “The end of the pandemic is in sight, especially with vaccinations happening on a weekly basis. Do not risk your health or the health of those you love by traveling. One of the biggest points we would like to make is that you never know who you could infect.”
However, while the official advice clearly recommends avoiding unnecessary travel altogether, public health experts are aware that a year into the pandemic, COVID fatigue is real, people are missing faraway friends and family, and many people are likely to travel over spring break. To that end, they offered some practical advice.
“If you must travel, make a plan,” said Mills.
That plan may include committing to travel only with household members or members of your “pod,” limiting social interactions before and after travel, knowing the COVID-19 regulations of your travel destination, and considering close-to-home travel options that avoid airports and busy places, she recommended. Additionally, during travel and throughout the remainder of the pandemic, a continuing dedication to practicing the five commitments of containment is critical.
Officials also advised that a COVID-19 test should be taken no more than three days prior to travel, and another test should be taken upon return, while maintaining a self-quarantine while awaiting results. Even with negative test results, recent travelers should limit social interactions for a full seven days, as a recently infected person “could be shedding the virus even before symptom onset.”
Meanwhile, Monday the CDC announced Monday guidelines for fully vaccinated people, heralding the slow return to normalcy as the vaccine rollout inches the country towards herd immunity. Vaccinated people may now gather with other vaccinated people indoors without masks or social distancing, and may visit unvaccinated people from a single household who are low-risk for severe COVID-19 disease. They may also skip the quarantine and testing if exposed to a known positive, if asymptomatic.
At Tuesday’s forum, public health officials encouraged county residents to get the vaccine as soon as they are eligible, and discussed the efficacy of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, calling it “just as good” as the other available vaccines. While some people report feeling poorly after receiving the vaccine, the symptoms are the result of one’s immune system responding robustly to the perceived intruder, according to Dr. Sharon Grundy, chief medical officer for the county.
“Get whatever vaccine is available to you,” she advised, while noting that choosing to receive a vaccine remains a “highly personal” choice.
Officials also invited residents of San Miguel County to seek vaccines in surrounding cities like Durango, Cortez and Montrose at pharmacies participating in the federal retail pharmacy program, which is increasing vaccine supplies as available to eligible recipients.
“This is an incredible opportunity to increase health equity and access to vaccines throughout the county,” county public health director Grace Franklin said in a recent news release. “Additional avenues for vaccine distribution can only help in our efforts to vaccinate our eligible population because supply from the state to our existing distribution centers is limited.”
Currently, the county, following the state’s vaccine distribution plan, is in Phase 1B.3, which includes people 60 years of age and older, essential workers in grocery and agriculture, and those over 16 with two or more high-risk conditions. Franklin noted that the county expects to move into Phase 1B.4 by “mid-to-late March,” which will open eligibility to those 50 and older and several categories of frontline workers, including restaurant industry workers. As of press time Wednesday afternoon, San Miguel County had vaccinated over 3,000 residents.
