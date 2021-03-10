Beachgoers take advantage of the weather as they spend time on Clearwater Beach March 2 in Clearwater, Florida, a popular spring break destination, west of Tampa. Colleges around the U.S. are scaling back spring break or canceling it entirely to discourage beachfront partying that could raise infection rates back on campus. San Miguel County public health officials cautioned people against traveling to faraway places during spring break and offseason during a community forum Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)