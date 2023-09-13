It's time for English class

September is the time for a new semester of adult English classes.
The program, which is for non-native-speaking adults of all levels who want to improve their English language skills, is overseen by Bright Futures for Childhood and Families in collaboration with the Telluride Foundation.
Registration is now underway for the semester, which begins on Sept. 25 and continues until Nov. 17 for students in levels beginner to intermediate.
Organizers are asking students to register by Friday, Sept. 15.
The only cost for the semester is $10 for the coursebook.
For students in these levels, the days and times and whether the classes will be in-person or virtual all depend on what is most convenient for the students who register, according to Clea Willow, program director at Bright Futures.
“That will come when we sift through the registrations,” Willow said. “It will be identified by the enrolled students.”
She added that the teachers for the beginner through intermediate classes are all new.
“We have three new teachers this semester,” she said. “One is a native Spanish speaker who learned English at a young age, one is a licensed teacher who has been teaching both English and Spanish for over 10 years and one is a beloved local librarian.”
Willow urged local language learners to register, stressing that improving English language skills can “help individuals achieve their professional and personal goals by increasing their ability to communicate with the community.”
Classes for advanced students are in-person in the Bridal Veil conference room in the Telluride Middle/High School with longtime English language teacher Kathleen Morgan.
Advanced classes begin on Monday, Oct. 2 and take place on Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-7:30 p.m.
The cost is $10.
Morgan stressed that the students in the advanced classes are diverse, more so than most people think.
“I teach to diverse learners from around the globe,” she said. “Yes, the majority of the students are Spanish speakers, but they are a really diverse group representing very different countries.”
Morgan added that her students are “extremely well-connected to the Telluride community. There are business owners, business managers, many are longterm residents, some are parents with kids in the school district.”
Any message to potential students?
“The students drive the curriculum in my classes,” Morgan said. “They bring what they are always confounded by and my task is to create the curriculum from that.”
She continued, “The goal is for classes to be extremely relevant and useful in their daily lives, whether it is work or social interaction. Lessons always address the four domains of speaking, listening, reading and writing and are very much learner centered. The classes do not look like a traditional classroom setting.”
That approach, Morgan explained, is based on research.
“If you are stressed, your brain cannot absorb new information,” she said. “The goal for these classes is for learners to enjoy their time in a learning community.”
Even for members of the local community who have attained a high level of English and might think that even advanced classes are no longer necessary, Morgan noted: “If you are using a non-native language, you are always learning.”
For her part, Willow encouraged interested community members of all levels to reach out this week.
Any words of encouragement?
“Trust,” she said. “We are all in this together. Our classes are designed to be fun, interactive and inclusive.”
To register for adult English classes, go to brightfuturesforchildren.org/adult-english-classes.
En español:
Septiembre es el mes de un nuevo semestre de clases de inglés para adultos.
El programa, para adultos no nativos de todos los niveles que desean mejorar sus habilidades en el idioma inglés, está supervisado por Bright Futures for Childhood and Families en colaboración con la Fundación Telluride.
Las inscripciónes para el semester ya se abrieron, el cual comienza el 25 de septiembre y termina el 17 de noviembre, para estudiantes de niveles principiante a intermedio.
Los organizadores piden a los estudiantes que se inscriban antes del viernes 15 de septiembre.
Solo se debe hacer un solo pago por semestre de $10 para el libro de texto.
Para los estudiantes de estos niveles, los días, horarios y las clases podrán ser presenciales o virtuales dependera de lo que sea más conveniente para los estudiantes que se inscriban, dijo Clea Willow, directora del programa de Bright Futures.
“Eso sucederá cuando revisemos los registros de las inscripciones”, dijo. “Se clasificara los estudiantes matriculados por nivel/clase”.
Ella agregó que los maestros para las clases desde principiante hasta intermedio son todos nuevos.
“Tenemos tres nuevas maestras este semestre”, dijo. “Uno es una hablante nativa de español que aprendió inglés a una edad temprana, otro es una maestra autorizada que ha estado enseñando inglés y español durante más de 10 años y la otra es una querida bibliotecaria local”.
Willow exhortó a los estudiantes de idiomas de la localidad a inscribirse y enfatizó que al mejorar sus habilidades en el idioma inglés les puede “ayudar a las personas a alcanzar sus objetivos profesionales y personales al aumentar su capacidad para comunicarse con la comunidad”.
Las clases para estudiantes avanzados son en persona en la sala de conferencias Bridal Veil en Telluride Middle/High School con la veterana profesora de inglés Kathleen Morgan.
Las clases avanzadas comienzan el lunes 2 de octubre y se llevan a cabo los lunes y miércoles, de 6 a 7:30 p. m.
El costo es de $10.
Morgan enfatizó que los estudiantes de las clases avanzadas son diversos, más de lo que la mayoría de la gente piensa.
“Enseño a diversos estudiantes de todo el mundo”, dijo. “Sí, la mayoría de los estudiantes son hispanohablantes, pero son un grupo muy diverso que representa países muy diferentes”.
Morgan añadió que sus estudiantes están “muy bien conectados con la comunidad de Telluride. Hay dueños de negocios, gerentes de negocios, muchos son residentes de la comunidad desde hace mucho tiempo, algunos son padres con hijos en el distrito escolar”.
¿Algún mensaje para los estudiantes potenciales?
"Los estudiantes impulsan el plan de estudios en mis clases", dijo Morgan. “Traen lo que siempre les confunde y mi tarea es crear el plan de estudios a partir de eso”.
Continuó: “El objetivo es que las clases sean extremadamente relevantes y útiles en su vida diaria, ya sea en el trabajo o en la interacción social. Las lecciones siempre abordan los cuatro dominios, hablar, escuchar, leer y escribir, y están muy centradas en el alumno. Las clases no se parecen a un salón de clases tradicional”.
Este enfoque, explicó Morgan, se basa en la investigación.
"Si estás estresado, tu cerebro no puede absorber nueva información", dijo. "El objetivo de estas clases es que los estudiantes disfruten de su tiempo en una comunidad de aprendizaje".
Incluso para los miembros de la comunidad local que han alcanzado un alto nivel de inglés y podrían pensar que incluso las clases avanzadas ya no son necesarias, Morgan señaló: "Si estás usando un idioma no nativo, siempre estás aprendiendo algo nuevo".
Por su parte, Willow alentó a los miembros de la comunidad interesados de todos los niveles a comunicarse esta semana.
¿Alguna palabra de aliento?
“Confía”, dijo. "Estamos todos juntos en esto. Nuestras clases están diseñadas para ser divertidas, interactivas e inclusivas”.
Para inscribirse, vaya a brightfuturesforchildren.org/adult-english-classes.
