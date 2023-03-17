Aficionados of the Fly Fishing Film Tour, an annual roadshow of “the best fly-fishing films in the world,” go to great lengths to see it.
“People travel to watch it every year,” Tanya Ishikawa said.
Ishikawa would know. For years, she’s helped publicize events for the Uncompaghre Watershed Partnership. Based in Ridgway, the regional nonprofit works to support Uncompahgre River restoration; to improve water quality and monitor watershed resources; to clean up habitats; and to participate in mine-remediation projects.
They’re a busy group, with a lot of projects coming up (Ishikawa knows about those too; she’s the UWP’s new executive director).
A fundraiser Saturday — sponsored by RIGS Fly Shop in Ridgway, and the Telluride Angler — will assist the UWP in its important work: One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the UWP’s river-restoration projects. This so-called “benefit for the river” also offers a benefit for attendees: an early chance to see the 2023 iteration of the Fly Fishing Film Tour locally, the only time, and place, to catch it in the San Juans for a good while.
“A lot of people wait until summer to see this,” Ishikawa said frankly. “People aren’t fishing much right now, but they’re jonesing to. This is a way to get them indoors — to allow them to enjoy fly-fishing vicariously through film. We’re also the only tour stop in this region south of Edwards, and west of Colorado Springs, until at least May or June. If you want to see it right now, you have to come to Ridgway.”
This year’s 10 short films cast a wide aquatic net, from the Arabian Sea, where a pair of adventurers named Oliver White and Jako Lucas seek to catch their fourth species of “permit,” the Africanus, in “4 of a Kind,” to (closer to home) rivers in the High Sierra and the Tetons.
“With its desert climate and dramatic rock faces, Oman’s coastline abruptly meets the turquoise, turbulent waters of the Arabian Sea, home to this elusive saltwater species,” a description of “4 of a Kind” reads. “A relatively unknown challenge for most fly anglers, the Africanus and its unique environment plays with a stacked deck against this seasoned duo.”
Fish are not the only subject of these on-screen odysseys. “Wading for Change,” for example, profiles Jr Rodriguez, the angler and “bilingual, bicultural filmmaker, photographer and BIPOC activist” who left Houston for the northern Rockies, and found his mission.
“I went from fishing in the Gulf, with my family, to fishing in the Tetons alone, with a bigger purpose,” Jr muses in the movie. “Now I feel like the stakes are a little higher, because I’m not just doing it for myself.”
“I’m excited about ‘Wading for Change,’” Ishikawa said. “It’s about the experiences of a person of color — something a lot of people are thinking about — and seeing nature from a different perspective.”
There are also trout, seen from a different perspective: Colorado’s blue-ribbon waters teem with rainbows, but “Cache of Gold” is a reminder that there are other colors in the, well, rainbow: in 2020, Colorado Parks and Wildlife stocked about 600 of the unique golden variety in a pair of lakes in State Forest State Park. The fish were just 1.5” inches upon their release; the hope is that they’ll eventually grow to a catchable 8,” and maybe as much as 14.” But there’s no need to wait, and hope. Tag along with Seth Blackamore to the high Eastern Sierra Nevada on Saturday, where, in “Golden Catch,” he and a group of friends set up camp at 12,000 feet. Then sit back, and watch the action.
It “was always my dream to fish these mountains,” Blackamore says in the film, “and come into the backcountry and explore, and see what’s over the next mountain, and pursue the coveted Golden Trout.”
The Fly Fishing Film Tour will screen at the 4-H Event Center in Ridgway at 5:30 p.m. “We have a couple of auctions that are pretty exciting this year” to go along with the screening, Ishikawa said. “RIGS has gone all out to ask their partners for donations.”
Top prizes include a Scott Centric 905-4 Rod (valued at $945), a Ross Evo 4/5 Reel ($575) and something to keep you dry while you use the employ the first two: a pair of Simms Freestone Z waders ($399.95).
“Last year we opened our doors an hour early so people could peruse the auction items,” Ishikawa said. This year, there is so much to look at, “we’re opening an hour early.”
Wine, courtesy of the Liquor Store in Montrose, and beer — donated by the Ouray Brewery — will be available for purchase. “Last year we had these really cool charcuterie cups, which people enjoyed, but it wasn’t enough food for some,” Ishikawa said. “This year, we’ll offer submarine sandwiches. The money raised will go to erosion-control work on Camp Bird Road and on the trails at the Ouray Ice Park. “Sediment, rocks and dirt, gets kicked up from people walking, and vehicles driving,” Ishikawa explained. “The funds will help us to plant vegetation, so the dirt won’t keep eroding and floating away into the river. The more dirt and sediment that gets into the water, the less clean the river is,” which impacts not only aquatic life in the Uncompahgre but the wildlife that depends on its waters, all the way down from large mammals, as Ishikawa put it, “to the fish and the bugs.”
The 2023 Fly Fishing Film Tour, to support Uncompahgre River restoration, is Saturday at the 4H Event Center in Ridgway. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. The evening includes food, libations, door prizes, raffles, silent auctions and more. To learn more about the UWP and its programs, visit uncompahgrewatershed.org. To see trailers of the films, visit flyfilmtour.com.
