Telluride Nordic Association’s Butch Cassidy Ski Chase and Nordic Fun Day returns to Priest Lake this year. The popular annual event took a year off during the pandemic, but Saturday’s edition will again feature the 1K and 3K races for kids, as well as the standard 5K and 15K races for both classic and skate divisions, according to a news release.
As always, the races are followed by a community picnic, awards ceremony and raffle. The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for kids ages 14 and under. Register online at telluridenordic.com or day of, starting at 9 a.m. Visit the website or call 970-728-1144 for more information.
Nordic association executive director Andrea Schlegel said she’s excited to host the event this year, especially since it’s grown and become such a community staple over the years.
“The Butch Cassidy Ski Chase has been a fixture in the Nordic community for many years. It is one event in the Southwest Nordic Race Series, and several racers from around the region come to Telluride specifically for the race, but most of the participants are locals. The event itself typically attracts around 50 racers, friends and families who spectate, and some volunteers to help facilitate the event,” she explained.
She also thanked this year’s sponsors — Telluride Truffle, Telluride Brewing Co., San Miguel County, Bootdoctors, Timberline Hardware, U.S. Forest Service, Telluride Foundation, The Cosmopolitan, Clark’s Market, Jagged Edge, Happy Print, Town of Mountain Village, The Butch and The Baker, and Alpine Bank — for providing food and prizes this year.
“Thanks to our many amazing local sponsors, showcasing some of the very best parts of our community by providing food and beverages for the picnic, as well as fantastic prizes for those competing in the races,” Schlegel added.
It’s that sense of camaraderie that makes the races and day so much fun. Plus, Priest Lake isn’t a bad backdrop.
“We advertise the race as the Butch Cassidy Ski Chase and Nordic Fun Day because the intention of the event is for all to enjoy the day from start to finish. The energy of amped racers is infectious. Add to that the stunning beauty of the landscape at Priest Lake, and it's pretty hard to not feel excited,” Schlegel said. “The kids' races happen first. It is awesome to see young kids on Nordic skis. Cheering for them and watching smiles grow as they cross the finish line is priceless.
“The crowd's enthusiasm grows once the 5K and 15K races get started. Some skiers are serious about their times, while others strive to finish their race. Classic and skate skiers of all ages and levels are welcomed and cheered on with equal enthusiasm.”
The number of people interested in Nordic skiing has grown since the start of the pandemic, particularly because it’s an outdoor activity that can be undertaken alone and away from large crowds. The association has been able to help those getting into the sport and continues to welcome those who may be interested in giving Nordic skiing a try.
“Since Nordic skiing has been growing in popularity, and because we were not able to hold the event last year due to COVID, we are working to expand the event, inviting skiers who are new to the sport and welcoming those who are curious to find out about Nordic skiing. It's an outdoor setting, so there is room to maintain some distance. It's a great opportunity to come together, have conversations, breathe some fresh mountain air, cheer on the racers, share a delicious meal and connect as a community,” Schlegel said. “The Telluride Nordic Center, now located in the Town Park Pavilion, has been busy with rentals, lessons and collaborations with other nonprofits working to get anyone who wants to ski out on Nordic skis. The skiing in Town Park continues to be good. With other options of the Valley Floor, Trout Lake and Priest Lake, there are plenty of places for Nordic skiers of all skill levels and experience to choose their own adventure. It's been a great season so far.”
Telluride Nordic Association Board President Eric Trommer previously explained that a team of four grooms all the trails in the area every morning, as the association’s trails see up to 20,000 skier days of usage per year
“Typically we’re open before the ski area is, and we have heavy usage all the way up through the holidays,” Trommer has told the Daily Planet.
Trail conditions are updated regularly on the association’s website and social media channels (Facebook and Twitter).
