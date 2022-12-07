The pandemic revealed a number of silver linings, be it perfecting bread baking, the untethered freedom of remote work or a burgeoning expertise in birdwatching. One tremendous boon, even as COVID-19 disrupted lives, was the near absence of influenza. However, as mask-wearing has become far less common and people are mingling as before, the flu is back with a vengeance. In her report to the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners Wednesday, county public health director Grace Franklin said that the flu is exploding nationwide.
In a slide depicting this year’s spread of the flu compared to past years, nearly every state in the country is experiencing high levels.
“Most states have high or very high transmission rates and activity rates,” Franklin said. “Really see just how different this year has been for flu and how much quicker it's been hitting.”
Another slide of a graph demonstrated a steep elevation in cases, much earlier in the flu season than normal.
“(We’re) seeing that that case rise has occurred much earlier than typical to other years and at a much higher rate,” she said.
In addition to the flu, COVID-19 remains a constant presence, globally, nationally and locally, though officials acknowledge that reported cases are likely much lower than actual cases. One indicator in many communities, including the county’s east end, is the amount of COVID copies in wastewater. Samples continue to be taken from the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Plant and sent off for testing, tests that reveal what Franklin described as a moderate level of disease presence.
“The wastewater data has been updated at the state lab, their components were fixed, and they've backfilled all the data and it still shows that we have a fairly moderate disease burden at least in the East County,” Franklin said. “And based off of our neighboring counties as well, I would say it regionally we're continuing to see COVID transmission across the region.”
Franklin reported the last sample showed 200,000 COVID copies per liter with pre-Thanksgiving levels at 75,000 copies per liter reading. A subsequent sample taken on Nov. 28 was, she said “significantly higher,” a reflection of people traveling and spending more time indoors with larger groups.
“Overall, that trend has remained in that moderate level, but it looks like it's starting to move upward,” she said.
Public officials also continue to track RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), an ailment that mostly strikes infants and children, but can also be transmitted to adults.
“We've also seen an increase of cases of RSV over the last few months at unprecedented rates,” Franklin said. “The state hospitals that care for the majority of children within Colorado have noted across the board they've either seen a plateau or notable decrease in cases which gives a lot of hope that they might have reached that peak wave for at least now, or it might be leveling out. So that's definitely something to keep on top of and keeping an eye for nationally.”
She attributed the rise in RSV to Thanksgiving travel and family gatherings.
Hospitalization rates in Colorado are experiencing a slight decline, though Franklin cautioned that data tends to lag by a couple weeks.
Still, compared to the height of the pandemic, COVID numbers, though high, are so far manageable. To that end, the county has officially de-commissioned its COVID webpage and combined COVID-specific numbers and other information under the umbrella of public health’s general page. The launch of the updated and remodeled site was announced this week.
“As the response to the COVID pandemic continues to move toward recovery, public health agencies have looked for ways to scale back response and rebalance programming to incorporate comprehensive public health efforts,” stated the county’s news release. “Addressing the need for a more centralized platform for public health resources, San Miguel County Public Health has moved all COVID content to the main county website and redirected county metrics information to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s COVID dashboard and resources.”
All relevant coronavirus information has been moved to public health’s department pages at sanmiguelcountyco.gov. County IT and public relations officials also worked with Franklin to reorganize the public health department’s clinical, community and general health pages for easier navigation.
“While we continue to monitor COVID transmission throughout the county, we have shifted our focus back to improving and expanding programs to promote the health of our community members,” Franklin said. “Our clinical, community, and general health services remain available to all residents as we work to make all services more accessible and relevant to our collective needs.”
Public health information surrounding immunization clinics, sexual health services, women, infant and children (WIC) services, and more is available by visiting sanmiguelcountyco.gov/173/Public-Health. COVID-19 data can now be found on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s COVID dashboard via a link from the county public health website. County wastewater data can be found by selecting “Telluride” on the CDPHE’s wastewater monitoring dashboard.
The Community Health survey remains a priority for the department Franklin told the commissioners. She encourages members of the community to take the survey. Her department would like to see at least 363 responses to make the data viable, and said as of yesterday’s report, there are nearly 350 logged.
The survey is being conducted in collaboration with West Central Public Health Partnership in order to better understand the health needs of community members throughout the county. The survey can be found on the public health department page and will remain live through Dec. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.