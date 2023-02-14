The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) awarded local nonprofit Rocky Mountain Arts (RMA) a $10,000 Challenge America matching grant to support a community youth build sculpture project. One of 262 Challenge America awards totaling $2.62 million, the NEA officially announced successful grant recipients last month.
“The NEA is proud to support arts projects in communities nationwide,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “Projects such as this one with RMA strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy.”
To extend its mission beyond fire arts, the Telluride Fire Festival officially changed its name to Rocky Mountain Arts in 2019 and has since offered unique and multi-faceted adult and youth programs and performances.
For the past two years, RMA has partnered with True North Youth Program (TNYP) to provide weekend workshops where students from Telluride, Norwood, Nucla and Paradox have designed, created, and built sculptures for burning at the past two Telluride Fire Festivals. TNYP provided transportation and meals for the high school students while RMA provided space, tools, materials, safety equipment and instruction for the weekend programs.
“The RMA staff teach TNYP students sustainability initiatives, innovative design, safe power tool handling and how to create an artistic piece from start to finish,” responded TNYP Executive Director and Co-Founder Vivian Russell and TNYP Program and Development Director Loren Knobbe in a joint statement. “Students were then included in the festivities of the festival where they were publicly recognized for their artwork.”
Larger in scope and scale, this new, NEA-funded community sculpture project will run for eight days over four weekends beginning Oct. 7. Transportation to Telluride will be available for students from Norwood and the West End to Telluride via Telluride Express vehicles.
“This time around we’re looking to get more people involved for an outcome that’s more permanent and will be on display year-round with a plaque with the participants’ names on it,” explained RMA Executive Director and Co-Founder Erin Ries who will oversee the project. “My goal is for the final piece to be somehow interactive.”
From concept to plan to reality, participants will learn how to use various tools and will work in teams to build an original sculptural piece. RMA will provide all tools, materials, safety gear along with lunch each program day.
“This is a learning opportunity with life lessons around resilience, creativity and possibilities,” Ries said. “We’re looking to reach underserved high school teens, especially those who don’t do things because of the cost. This is free and inclusive of everyone.”
Because Challenge America grants require a cost share/match of $10,000 of cash and/or in-kind contributions, RMA must now raise $10,000 in matching funds, a chunk of which will come from a recent $5,000 CCAASE grant.
Ries and Co-founder and RMA Board President Chris Myers own a house on a doublewide lot on W. Colorado Avenue where initial building of the project will take place.
“We think that the piece could potentially get so large that we’ll need to move it in pieces to be finished and installed somewhere on CampV’s campus,” Ries explained. “It will reside in permanent rotation between CampV and at the Telluride High School.”
A boutique camp in the West End, CampV’s mission is to connect people, art, and community to ignite a spark in the historic mining town of Naturita. Currently, CampV displays six larger pieces on its campus and smaller treasures and paintings in their twelve rental cabins — all created by artists in residence — to realize the mission of the nonprofit West End Arts, which is to bring art and programming to the rural West End community.
“By working with another local no-profit and both communities, this project fits well with our mission of bringing people together to create and form additional experiences,” said CampV Co-founder Natalie Binder. “All art invokes a conversation, and we look forward to experiencing this process.”
While Ries reports that the grant application was “brutal,” it yielded a plan for the project’s progression, including access to a line-up of hands-on, local “experts” — professional artists, architects, builders — who will help guide the project. Experts include local artist Keith D’Angelo, who has produced many larger-than-life wood and interactive, propane-fired sculptures for Telluride Fire Festivals, graphic designer, painter, and builder, Niel Ringstad, and architect Sherri Harvey.
Additional key partners and collaborators include Telluride High School Counselor Alex Jones, who will encourage student participation, and Communities that Care which will provide various resources including Spanish translation.
The first planning meeting with experts is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 26, when they will discuss requisite materials and creative vision, leaving room for students to eventually lead the project.
Ries then plans to meet with officials from TNYP to discuss recruiting participants. Next month she will make presentations to students at Telluride, Norwood and West End high schools. She plans to host concept and preliminary planning meetings with interested students later this spring.
For more information on the project and to sign up, email Ries at erin@rockymountainarts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.