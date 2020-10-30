The big snowstorm of last week has come and gone, and once again the roads are dry.
It’s likely most drivers are not even thinking about the slick, treacherous conditions winter driving can bring.
They should be. As the recent storm — which deposited 8-15 inches of snow in the high country — proved, weather can change quickly this time of year, and big snows can create huge problems for unprepared motorists. Even in dry, warm-ish weather (the forecast for the next seven days), unexpected hazards await unsuspecting drivers. Take, for example, the time change which took place this weekend, when Daylight Savings ended and clocks are set back an hour.
“You might imagine such a change would result in increased safety on the roads,” said Skyler McKinley, director of public relations and government affairs at AAA Colorado. “After all, we’re getting an extra hour of sleep, right? In fact, it takes several days for our body’s sleep-wake cycle to adjust.”
Indeed, according to a Harvard University health blog, “In the fall, only a minority of people actually get that promised hour of sleep. During the following week, many people wake up earlier, have more trouble falling asleep, and are more likely to wake up during the night.”
The result, as McKinley put it, is that “People are getting less rest, and are more likely to get in a crash.”
Avoiding automobile crashes — “and the scientific research we’ve done has shown that 97 percent of all accidents are completely preventable” — is especially important this year, McKinley added.
“It matters a lot in a pandemic: we want to minimize risks for First Responders. The name of the game is social distancing right now, and it’s hard to do that when it comes to automobile crashes. The other part of this is hospital capacity,” he said. “Virus rates are surging. With every preventable crash, that’s at least one fewer hospital bed that we needed for the pandemic.”
“Every year it seems we go through this,” Susan Lilly, a spokesperson for the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, has said. “We all seem to get a little discombobulated by the first snow. It should be automatic — we know living in the mountains in the winter brings special challenges when it comes to seasonal driving — but we need to remind ourselves to ensure that we have good snow tires on our vehicles, that we’re carrying extra warm clothing in our cars, and a flashlight, and something extra to eat. It’s the time of the year when we need to be extra mindful.”
McKinley urges drivers to make sure their vehicles’ batteries are in good working order, too.
“We’ve had a lot of calls the last few months” due to dead batteries, he said, “which happens when cars aren’t driven regularly” (a consequence of so many people staying at home). “As it is, we drive too long” on old batteries. “They should be replaced every three to five years.”
Wiper blades, McKinley added, should be replaced “every six months. Admittedly, I’m not good at doing this, myself. The good thing is, you’ll know when you need to replace them: they’ll squeak and streak and won’t work. Slideouts are due to poor visibility, and low tire pressure. Check the pressure in your tires on a cold morning, after you’ve been driving about 20-30 minutes. If your tires are low, fill them to the recommended level that is listed on your doorjamb, or in your car’s manual. Don’t fill them to the pressure listed on the tires, which is the maximum pressure, not the recommended pressure.”
A final piece of advice could save you big bucks: “Especially where your readers live” — in the mountains — “creatures like to burrow into engine bays in winter,” McKinley said. “Open the engine compartment, and take a look inside with your flashlight every couple of weeks. If anything is moving in there, it shouldn’t be! Rodents will eat the wiring. It can cost you thousands.”
