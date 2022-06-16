If you want to start Independence Day with a bang, then it’s time to register for the Telluride Foundation’s 13th annual Rundola footrace. Beginning at 8 a.m. on July 4, the Rundola is an uphill footrace open to anyone who wants to celebrate the holiday with a physical challenge. Starting from the base of the gondola in Telluride and finishing at the top of the ridge that parallels the gondola, runners gain 1,810 feet of elevation any way they can — run, hike or crawl. Early bird prices are available at runreg.com/rundola through Monday at 11:59 p.m.
"We are excited to return to a full Rundola event complete with a challenging race, breakfast at Oak and in-person awards ceremony,” said Jason Corzine, Telluride Foundation’s president and CEO. “There are already over 150 registered racers, and we are prepared for over 800 participants this year. This is a fantastic way to kick off the Fourth of July festivities and thank you to our generous sponsors who enable us to offer a unique and community inspired race at the same affordable price for the last 13 years.”
Runners start at the base of the gondola on the Town of Telluride side and finish at the top of the ridge, between the top of Lift 7 and the Nature Center. Runners can choose their own route up the mountain — they can take the 4,600-foot Telluride Trail with an average grade of 13 percent or bushwhack straight up the mountain for an even steeper climb. The course record is held by Daniel Kraft in 2012 with a time of 21:43.36. The women's record is held by Nora Coennen in 2013 with a time of 27:29.81.
Early registration is $30 for timed categories. The entry fee has not increased in 13 years and includes a race shirt (adults), breakfast at Oak and a chance to win great prizes. Registration prices rise to $40 After Monday. An on-site fee of $5 is added to the registration fee, starting July 3. Participants register in one of the following categories: Boys 12 & under; Men 13-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 or 60-plus; Girls 12 & under; or Women 13-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 or 60-plus. Top three finishers in each timed category will receive medals, and the winner of each category will receive a prize from Telluride Sports and a YETI water bottle. The fastest overall man and woman will win two new YETI coolers and a gift certificate to the National. Visit runreg.com/rundola to register.
An awards ceremony will start at 10 a.m. at Oak next to the gondola station in Telluride. All registered participants receive a meal during the awards ceremony. The Rundola is organized and hosted by the Telluride Foundation. YETI Coolers, Telluride Sports, the National, Telluride Eco Cleaners, Payroc, ParkMobile, Telluride Bottle Works, Telluride Properties, Telluride Express, Lumiere Telluride, the Bentley Family, Dominion Payroll, Telluride Center for Dentistry and Alpine Bank are sponsors of the 2022 event. The US Forest Service, Telski and Mountain Village are supporters.
The Telluride Foundation is committed to enriching the quality of life of the residents, workforce, and visitors of the Telluride region. It is a nonprofit, apolitical community foundation that makes grants and runs programs in arts, education, health and human services, community development, and social enterprises. The Foundation strives to achieve excellence for the community through its mission and core values of inclusion, self-reliance, and innovation. Our work is funded through the generous support of hundreds of donors as well as grants from state and national foundations. Visit telluridefoundation.org for more information.
