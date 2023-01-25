The increase in usage of public lands surrounding Telluride and the region brought to light the very real risk of pristine wilderness areas being loved to death. When the pandemic led more people into the great outdoors, the impacts were felt, including an explosion of trash, smoldering, abandoned campfires and food attracting wildlife, to name just a few of the issues. For many public lands visitors, it was a first to venture into the wilderness. Rather than take punitive approach to those littering or otherwise negatively impacting the area, programs such as the Grand Mesa, Uncomaphgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forest Recreational Ranger Program sends representatives into popular user areas with a mission to correct negative behaviors. In a Wednesday morning work session, the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) heard an update on last summer’s program.
The county and the Town of Telluride each contribute to the program, said U.S. Forest Service recreation staff officer Krys Smith, who works out of the Norwood Ranger District. Smith oversaw a program last summer that was comprised of five college-aged rangers whose enthusiasm for acting as stewards and educators made them ideal for the role. Ranger crew chief Morgan Bennett, Smith said, was a “rock star.” The team was extremely busy last summer.
“We made 25,000 visitor contacts, meaning that we had actual interactions with folks,” Smith said. “Those don't count the people that maybe pass us by and just said ‘hi.’ That's the total amount of actual conversations we've had we had with the rec rangers.”
Should the rangers find a messy campsite or other infraction of wilderness etiquette and safety, they had so-called “Smokey Notes” they could issue. Without officer training, the rec ranger approach is one of education.
The rec rangers also completed a massive amount of work over the summer, including 25,000-plus visitor contacts; 280 educational enforcement ‘Smokey Notes’ (incident reports) issued; removed approximately 3,000 pounds of trash; dispersed 80 campfire rings with over 200 pounds of ash; provided 285 restroom cleanings; patrolled over 600 miles of trail; distributed over 500 trail maps (provided by the Telluride Tourism Board) and 250 Smokey memorabilia gift bags; attended 21 events, including farmers markets, holiday events, community days and organized volunteer programs; and provided 380 hours of support to trails, range, lands, fire, wilderness and wildlife programs.
“We don't have a lot of trash facilities,” Smith explained. “We have a dumpster up at Lizard Head Pass but most of our campgrounds around here that are dispersed are pack in and pack out, which means that folks are expected to take out their trash. So that's a good amount of trash that we picked out that was left behind by the public. A lot of that is beer cans and diapers and lots of gross things. So the crew did a great job with that.”
The rangers, who are mostly housed in government housing at Matterhorn, also worked on projects such as the removal of fencing to improve sage grouse habitat, maintenance of infrastructure at the Lizard Head Pass viewing area, implementing signage on fire restriction status and for wildlife identification purposes, as well as numerous educational events in partnership with local organizations such as Wilkinson and Lone Cone public libraries.
“We attended over 21 events,” Smith said. “This is the most events that this program has attended since the program started. Morgan did a great job at coordinating this program. She worked with the Wilkinson Public Library and the Lone Cone library, and also worked closely with the farmers markets in Mountain Village and the Town of Telluride.”
Visitors, as locals know, love the Bridal Veil area at the far east end of the valley where the new Bridal Veil Trail there has proven massively popular. Numbers collected by the rec ranger team show just how heavily visited it is. Visitors surveyed were mostly headed to the power plant, with others doing the Via Ferrata, general hiking, or simply just hanging at the parking lot to take in the views. Fifty-three percent of visitors were from out of state, 41 percent from elsewhere in Colorado, and just 7 percent claimed local residency.
Forest service enforcement — contacts made by personnel other than the rec rangers — focused on keeping campers compliant with the USFS seven-day stay policy.
“(The seven-day policy) is something that seems to help with people living in the forest around this area,” Smith said. “Just to help to enforce people just using it for recreation versus for residing in the forest seems to be pretty effective. But that was our probably our biggest enforcement contact we had with folks on the ground and just people you know, leaving trash and having contacts with folks camping in illegal locations and staying too long.”
When it came to unattended live fires, rec rangers had their hands full with explaining the dangers of that in the drought-stricken West.
“Rangers did a great job of just having that interaction with the public just explaining to them that you need an exponential amount of water to put on a fire not just a couple water bottles, which we've seen a lot of times that people just throw, you know, two water bottles on their fire to get it out,” she said. “So it's a good educational opportunity to explain how to put a fire out and … how to basically mop up the fire pit and make sure it's totally out.”
Smith asked the commissioners about the possibility of a five-year funding commitment, and though the board was supportive of consideration of continuing the partnership, funding commitment required a formalized process.
“I think we could consider a commitment to the partnership with the recognition that its annual funding be approved by the board,” said BOCC chair Hilary Cooper.
The county’s previous commitment was $25,000.
