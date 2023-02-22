'We're on the verge of something bad happening'

As the top cop of San Miguel County, Sheriff Bill Masters has witnessed numerous changes over his 47 years in local law enforcement. Recent challenges include the impacts of the fentanyl crisis, and addressing regional crime, in spite of state bond reform.
What’s most concerning to Masters on the county crime front is a failure by the system to address the fentanyl issue. In late January, there was another fentanyl-related death in the county, the fourth such death in the previous 16 months, all while numerous individuals are being charged in the county with possession and intention to sell suspected fentanyl.
“This is a serious problem, particularly mixing fentanyl with methamphetamine, and I’m not sure we can arrest our way out of it,” Masters said.
The fentanyl underworld, he pointed out, triggers its own crimes, including domestic abuse, child neglect and abuse, and weapons often landing in the hands of criminals.
“We’re seeing more brazen thefts,” Masters said. For example, “someone goes fishing on the far side of Miramonte Reservoir, and they return to find their car windows smashed-in with a rock and their possessions — including firearms — stolen. While that kind of thing may be common in the city, for us, that’s new.”
Aside from SMSO peacekeeping officers, only the towns of Telluride and Mountain Village maintain their own police departments. Telluride’s Chief Marshal Josh Comte reported an increase in overall crimes and arrests year over year for DUIs, assaults, disorderly conduct, harassment and domestic violence.
“Returning to pre-pandemic crime levels, 2022 saw more incidents than we saw in 2020 and 2021, both of which were at five-year lows,” Comte explained. “We saw a significant increase in assaults, which reached a five-year high with 25 assaults processed in the year.”
Mountain Village Chief of Police Chris Broady said that while Mountain Village and Telluride have similar crimes, he hasn’t seen a significant increase in criminal activity.
“We’re on the verge of something bad happening. I can feel it,” insisted Masters. “There’ve been too may close calls.”
A recent development in local enforcement involves people who are charged with crimes repeatedly being released on personal recognizance (PR) bonds. In essence, a defendant's signature acts as a promise to appear in court, even when that defendant repeatedly fails to appear in court on arrest warrants.
“People don’t realize what we’re dealing with: all these people getting arrested for sometimes fairly serious felony crimes, and then being immediately released and failing to appear — just blowing off the court. And then they get arrested again and released again,” Masters lamented.
Both Comte and Broady have also seen crimes being committed by repeat offenders, some of whom are out on bond or have restraining orders in place.
For example, earlier this week, local law enforcement officials were searching for a suspect recently released from jail, out on two bonds for assault.
“He assaulted another man Monday night in Telluride and ran from the marshals,” recounted Masters. “He’ll probably be found and arrested and then let out again. This fellow has a lengthy criminal history, including attempted murder.”
The PR bond trend started during the pandemic, when jails couldn’t accept all the admittees who were sick. It was followed by state bail bond reform, which was intended to stop trapping people in jail who could not afford to post bond.
“But the reality is, we’re not trapping poor people in jail,” Masters said. “A lot of these people are the same offenders committing crimes over and over again. For every one case we solve, these people get away with 10 or 20 other crimes before we catch up with them.”
Masters explained that as a part of the new bond reform legislation, the state is attempting to create a new system that allows people out of jail based on a matrix, or computer program, as opposed to having a judge look a suspect in the eye, assess their danger to the community, and the chance of their reoffending and reappearing in court.
“It’s important to have human-based judgment, rather than some Orwellian computer program, decide if people are released or not,” Masters said. “Under this system, there’s definitely pressure put on the judges to let these people out as quickly as possible through personal recognizance, even though a suspect may be out on four other PR bonds from four other counties.”
The state wants the counties to pay for this new bureaucratic system. Yet as Masters pointed out, the SMSO struggles to pay competitive wages to hire and retain deputies as it is.
“These pretrial release programs don’t work here,” he concluded. “What really worries me is there’s going to be a backlash when people realize we’re letting all these people out of jail over and over again. People will get tired of it and may even start taking measures to protect themselves and may even seek a law and order system that goes too far the other way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.