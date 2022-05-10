Regional officials are teaming up to work on a wildfire resiliency initiative with plans to initially focus on the hillside between the towns of Telluride and Mountain Village.
The proposed project is in the early stages, San Miguel County Commissioner Hilary Cooper explained during Monday’s virtual intergovernmental meeting hosted by the Town of Ophir.
“We’ve been working with a regional group of stakeholders, mostly in the upper (San Miguel) watershed, because we decided pretty early on in these discussions that we would really focus on implementation of a single project, or a single area, in the watershed, and we’d start at the bottom and then start working our way down the watershed,” she said.
Partners include the county, Mountain Village, Telluride, Telski, West Regional Wildfire Council, U.S. Forest Service and Genessee Properties. The project will eventually go through the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) approval process, but officials said that won’t necessarily be anytime soon. Working with the stakeholders and their respective communities, including getting the word out to residents and collecting feedback, is the current focus this summer.
“The most important part at this phase in the project implementation is the collaboration and partnership building that we are doing. We’re working with all the major landowners in this area of the project implementation. They’re all at the table with us and have agreed to move forward. We have a lot of unanswered questions — scope of the project, objectives, the values, what the design looks like and the big one is how is this going to be paid for. We know that this is going to be a really expensive project,” Cooper said, adding some state and federal funds have already been secured.
Wildfires have become increasingly prevalent throughout the state, including mountain towns, and Cooper explained the mitigation efforts are not going to eliminate the chance of wildfires, but hopefully lessen the impacts in the case that one occurs in the area.
“I also just want to set the stage for this in that this is a project that is not going to be designed to prevent wildfire. I think we all have seen what has happened around the state. We know that there is really no way of preventing wildfire at this point. We just need to do a lot of work to mitigate fire behavior,” she added. “In this case, as the Mountain Village was really identified as one of the highest wildfire risks in the upper watershed, we need to mitigate fire behavior to ensure that we can have an as safe and expedient as possible evacuation, if a fire does strike down on the Valley Floor or anywhere on that hillside leading up to Mountain Village. This is not being designed to prevent. We’re not going to cut down all the trees. Fire will happen at some point in the future, and we just want to do the best we can to ensure the safety of people and ensure the safety of our communications systems, which are pretty critical in case of an emergency.”
Megan Eno, of the Norwood Ranger District, talked about the importance of quelling crown fires, which is when wildfire spreads from treetop to treetop, making it even more difficult for firefighters to control the flames.
“We’re not going to be able to stop wildfire, but we could reduce the intensity if we were to, say, get a lightning strike on that hillside,” she said. “Hopefully, through doing work like thinning the vegetation on the hillside and building a wildfire break between that forested area and the community, what we’re really doing here is reducing the intensity of that fire and it gives us a clear path to get responders into it to help protect homes and critical infrastructure and make sure that ingress and egress in the community is maintained.”
The tentative timeline at the moment is to engage local stakeholders and communities this summer, before conducting field trips in the fall. A proposed NEPA plan of actions would be developed in the winter.
“This project is in the very, very early stages. We haven’t even got to the NEPA process yet. I think when we talk about a project of this scale that is so visible in a community that has a great interest in both the environment and living in this mountain community and preparing themselves for future potential wildfires it will benefit us to move slow and take the public engagement piece very seriously,” Eno said.
Officials will continue to update the public as plans for the first area of implementation move along, but this could serve as a blueprint for future mitigation efforts in the area.
“We hope to create this as a model to then expand further down or up into the watershed. Ophir has expressed concerns. Lawson Hill has expressed concerns. Down Valley residents,” Cooper said. “Anybody who is coming up valley has seen the Doug fir decline along the hillsides of the San Miguel River Canyon. We can’t do it all at once, but we hope to create this as a model to implement maybe a little more quickly as we look around at the rest of the watershed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.