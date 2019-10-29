A majority of Telluride Town Council members agreed on taking a wait-and-see approach to new state rules surrounding the establishment of places where the public can consume marijuana. All members of council were present and heard from members of the community who are concerned about what the message that allowing such businesses says to area youth, as well as those concerned about hazards to public health. The topic was discussed in the morning work session of council’s Tuesday meeting.
Colorado state lawmakers passed a bill in its last legislative session — HB-1230 — that gives municipalities the to permit social consumption areas. Gov. Jared Polis singed it into law earlier this year. One license allows for hospitality, in which consumers bring their own marijuana products, and one permits sales of marijuana products to guests who then stay on site to consume. There are also provisions for mobile and delivery options in HB-1230. Municipalities can be more restrictive but not less so, explained town attorney Kevin Geiger. The state is still fine-tuning the rules, leaving most on council uneasy about moving forward. The new bill takes effect Jan. 1, 2020.
“If you don’t do anything, nothing happens,” Geiger told council.
In what Geiger described as “an interesting twist,” municipalities can opt out of the Colorado Clean Indoor Air Act, which would permit the combustion of marijuana products in an enclosed, ventilated space. Few on council expressed willingness to do that.
For council member Tom Watkinson, the issue of being able to legally purchase cannabis — Telluride has five licensed dispensaries — but have nowhere to consume purchases created “an interesting conundrum.”
“There needs to be some place for consumption,” he said. “We need something like this at some point.”
Only council member Geneva Shaunette was willing to move forward with opting in, but acknowledged hers was the sole voice on council eager to do so.
