There are somewhere around 10,000 public libraries in the United States, but only six of them have received the Library Journal five-star rating for 13 years in a row. The Wilkinson Public Library (WPL) is one of them. The fact that the library received the highest rating in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the library’s closure to the public for just over half of the year is a true testament to the library’s commitment to serving the community through thick and thin.
“The staff really dug into finding ways to safely deliver library services and make things work, whether it was implementing a new chat service, curbside pick-up or book clubs, they were ready to change old practices into new ways of reaching out,” said WPL Director Sarah Landeryou.
While the library’s doors closed again when the county moved to Level Red, with the COVID-19 risk dial now back to Level Orange, the library reopened to the public on Thursday for two-hour time slots at 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. for up to 12 patrons. Masks and social distancing are required. Curbside services will continue, and all programs will remain online.
Online programs, while challenging in some regards, have offered some advantages as well, according to adult programs specialist Laura Colbert.
“One silver lining for library programs during this time is that, because they are mostly online, folks from far and wide can join us,” she noted. “In addition, for some members of the community, being at home even if they live nearby is more convenient and more comfortable.”
The upcoming event calendar is stacked with offerings to whet every palate, with events ranging from talks on mindfulness in challenging times to climate action to creative expression through drawing and poetry. Book clubs have been a popular offering over the past year, and the latest one features the wildly popular “A Promised Land,” Barack Obama’s recently released memoir. The books, including both physical and digital copies, are available for check out, and a discussion on Feb. 15 co-led by Joan May will be held via Zoom.
“We hope that folks who have their own copies or who are just interested in the discussion in general will join as well,” Colbert added.
It’s no secret that times have been difficult, and on Saturday from 3-5 p.m., the last workshop in the “Mindfulness in challenging times” series by Gretchen Williams offers emotional tools for your toolkit, this time focusing on the theme “embracing your dreams and bigger vision.”
“This workshop series has been a great way to offer tools for mindfulness, empowerment, and support for body, mind and heart through times of upheaval,” said adult programs specialist Joanna Spindler.
For those looking for a creative outlet, there’s also a creative writing series with former San Miguel County Poet Laureate Elissa Dickson, baking chocolate cake with Chef Bobbi Smith, Talking Gourds Poetry Club and a Film Buffs series with guest speakers, to name a few.
While walk-in visits have been down in numbers given the closures and restrictions, the library has seen extensive use via online events, curbside services and digital offerings. In 2020, WPL staff provided patrons with over 6,000 curbside pick-ups and almost 150,000 items were circulated, while nearly 4,000 program slots filled with adult participants for the year’s mostly online programs.
“The five stars we've received for our efforts in 2020 speak volumes to how the Telluride region has continued to rally and show up for library programs and services amid a year when we weren't able to share a lot of our normal amenities, so we're more grateful than ever for it,” Spindler said.
