If you live or work in San Miguel County, you are now eligible to apply for the Behavioral Health Fund to help pay for mental health therapy services. The San Miguel Behavioral Health Solutions Panel (BHS) created the program to reduce barriers for those who wish to access therapeutic services to improve their mental health, according to a news release.
“We wanted to remove financial barriers that may be preventing individuals from receiving the care they need,” said Carol Friedrich, Ouray and San Miguel County social services director and BHS chair. “The Behavioral Health Fund is easy to apply for and is good for one calendar year of services. Community members can apply for financial support, and if they qualify, based on income, are assigned a copay amount, which they are responsible for when seeing a therapist, and the BHF will cover the remaining balance. Most of our applicants are qualifying for a zero-dollar copay, which means BHS is covering the entirety of the cost of their sessions. That’s right, many community members are getting a year of free therapy.”
The application requires either pay stubs from the last two months of work, proof of unemployment as applicable, or if self-employed, profit and loss statements for each person contributing to your annual household income. Once qualified, applicants can see any therapist they want, as long as the therapist holds a current Colorado license. Tri-County Health Network offers teletherapy services that can be accessed through this fund.
“Our biggest hope is that everyone in our community takes advantage of this opportunity,” said Corinne Cavender, behavioral health solutions executive assistant. “There is no reason to wait until there is a crisis to seek services. We can all benefit from regular therapy, and now there is a mechanism to help us pay. As a community, we are extremely fortunate to have access to this fund.”
To apply for the Behavioral Health Fund, visit tchnetwork.org/bh-fund-application. To learn more about the San Miguel Behavioral Health Solutions Panel, visit sanmiguelbehavioralhealth.org.
ABOUT BHS
The San Miguel County Behavioral Health Solutions Panel was established by the voters of San Miguel County on Nov. 6, 2018, to make recommendations for spending priorities to the Board of County Commissioners related to community-based mental health and substance abuse services. BHS strives to create resilient, connected communities in San Miguel County whose residents can easily access high quality, local, community-based behavioral health services regardless of their ability to pay, language spoken or cultural background. For more information, visit sanmiguelbehavioralhealth.org.
ABOUT TRI-COUNTY HEALTH NETWORK
Formed in 2010, Tri-County Health Network is a 501c3 nonprofit with offices in Telluride and Naturita. TCHNetwork operates 20 community outreach programs that serve a vital role in filling the void of access to health care by assuring care is accessible, affordable and available to all populations in our four-county region (San Miguel, Montrose, Ouray and Delta counties). We are committed to increasing access to care, building health equity and eliminating health disparities. For more information, tchnetwork.org.
