The San Miguel County Public Health Department announced three new COVID-19 cases Saturday, which are all related to previous cases, according to a news release. A 25-year-old male and a 25-year old female were close contacts to a known positive, and began isolating at the onset of symptoms. A 31-year-old male with no symptoms got tested due to close contact with a known positive and has been quarantining. Close contacts have been notified. These new positives bring the total number of cases in the county to 38, with 12 active cases.
One of the positive cases works for a local business, and the owner has been proactively working with the county and State to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees. They have followed best practices, but are taking all necessary measures to contain any potential spread.
“We appreciate the cooperation of individuals and businesses as we work together to slow the spread of recent cases,” said Public Health Director Grace Franklin. “Our combined efforts will allow us to continue moving forward as a community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.