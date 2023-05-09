Regional affordable housing resources and needs were the hot topics at Monday afternoon’s intergovernmental meeting hosted by the Town of Ophir. The hybrid setup began with state officials sharing information regarding Proposition 123, which was approved by 52 percent of Colorado voters last year and created a dedicated state income tax revenue to fund housing projects and initiatives called the State Affordable Housing Fund.
“It is expected to generate approximately $310 million annually for affordable housing,” said Andrew Paredes, the director of housing finance and sustainability at Colorado’s Department of Local Affairs Division of Housing. “This is split between the Division of Housing and the Office of Economic Development and International Trade.”
He explained that the Division of Housing funds, approximately $124 million, will be used to create homeownership opportunities, a program serving people who are experiencing homelessness and a local planning capacity development program.
“We will utilize the funds for affordable homeownership opportunities, half of our allocation or approximately $30 million this year, and then 45 percent of our funds for homelessness response. That’s everything from big, supportive services to housing vouchers to the construction of permanent supportive housing projects,” Paredes added. “And then 5 percent of our funds are used for local planning capacity development program within our division of local government.”
Entities that opt to receive such monies need to first establish a “baseline,” he said, of affordable housing stock.
“So in order to access the Prop 123 funds for any beneficiary within the boundaries of a local government, town, city or county, those local jurisdictions need to opt-in or make their commitments to expanding the affordable housing stock within their community. Initial commitments need to be made by November of 2023,” Paredes explained. “It is a three-year commitment to expand the affordable housing stock within, say, the town or the county by 3 percent annually over three years, or 9 percent between November of ’23 and November of ’26.”
Communities won’t be penalized by losing money for not meeting the 9-percent growth rate within three years, but can’t apply for Prop 123 money for a year if the state deems they’re out of compliance. Paredes added a “fast-track approval process” for planning and building permits is also in the works, but won’t be implemented until 2026 at the earliest.
“What we do specifically in the Office of Housing Finance and Sustainability are making investments with this Proposition 123 money, so our plans are to support affordable homeownership communities. That means that we will look to fund down-payment assistance programs for first-time homebuyers through nonprofits or through local governments to assist those seeking to buy their first home for individuals and families earning up to 120 percent of the area’s median income (AMI),” Paredes said. “We will also look to make investments into the acquisition and-or development and creation of affordable homeownership, either units or projects, assisting folks up to 100 percent of AMI. And we will look to roll these programs out to nonprofits, community, land trusts and our local governments. Those are all eligible beneficiaries of this type of subsidy or investment Prop 123 funds.”
Jerilyn Francis, Colorado Housing and Finance Authority’s chief communications and community partnerships officer, shared a similar presentation about how the authority will work with the Office of Economic Development and International Trade to administer the other 60 percent, approximately $186 million, of the affordable housing money.
“Those 60 percent of resources that will be directed to the affordable housing financing fund will go to support three overarching programs — land banking program and equity finance program and adapt finance program (concessionary debt program),” she said.
High-density housing, mix-income housing and environmentally sustainable projects are “priorities,” she added.
“This language is directly from the measure, and we know that we will be deploying resources statewide,” Francis said. “These things will mean very different things, depending on different regions of the state, so another area where we are very much welcoming and seeking stakeholder input, how might this be relevant be best used in different areas of the state.”
Both Francis and Paredes said informational meetings about the Prop 123 process and initiatives will be held throughout the state, including Grand Junction and Durango, before November.
For more information, visit engagedola.org/prop-123.
