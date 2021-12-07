Cue “It’s Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas,” as Telluride woke up to a blanketing of snow Tuesday morning, thanks to an overnight smattering that dropped several inches across the mountain town.
Telski officially reported six inches of snowfall Tuesday morning, and the weather system was expected to stay in the San Juan Mountains through Tuesday afternoon.
Ben Moyer, meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office, called the early week snowfall a “quick-hitter” and explained more is the on the way.
“We’re looking at the potential for four to eight inches around the mountains of Telluride. In the town itself, it will be on the lower end of that spectrum,” he said Monday afternoon of the week’s first 12-hour system. “This one is coming in from the west. It’s just a weak cold front, with upper-level moisture that’s getting pulled down across the San Juan Mountains.”
The National Weather Service is predicting another short, “weak” system Wednesday evening, which will bring a couple more inches to the area.
“We have another weak system coming in from the southwest on Wednesday into Wednesday night. That will probably favor the southern San Juans more. That’s looking pretty light (for Telluride), maybe an inch or two, at the most,” Moyer said, before adding, “We do have a much more significant system on tap Thursday into Friday.”
The third weather system of this week, which will reach the area by the weekend, could dump up to one foot of snow, especially at higher elevations, which may create the first powder day of the 2021-22 season.
“This one’s coming down from the northwest and it’s going to be much stronger and colder, and have much more moisture with it,” Moyer explained. “We’re looking at that starting to ramp up overnight Thursday into Friday morning. That would be the period of time when it’s coming down the heaviest. At this point, that’s what we’re seeing. It’s going to get much colder, too, behind that. We’re looking at the potential of one to two feet of snow, and it would favor the southern San Juans. But still, eight to 15 inches around Telluride.”
While Telski has done a Herculean job of making enough snow, especially since there hasn’t been much natural snowfall yet, to open only a week after it anticipated, it seems that Mother Nature, and Ullr, are now willing to cooperate. If the system hits as hard as predicated, it would be the biggest of the young season.
Moyer did add that none of this week’s systems will stay in the area for long, but the storm at the end of the week will also lower temperatures significantly moving forward.
“Nothing’s going to be sitting, but this one for Thursday is going to come in at the end of the day Thursday and last that night into Friday. That will be an extended period of snow for more than 24 hours,” he said. “Through the weekend temperatures will be well below normal.”
The National Weather Service is updating its weather modules “pretty much everyday,” Moyer added, including two-week windows. As of this week, the chances look good that it’ll be a white Christmas.
“We do look out beyond this weekend, and I can say that the modules we’re looking at are indicating that the chances are good that we’ll stay in a cooler than normal and wetter than normal pattern at least for the next two-week period. So that’s good,” Moyer said.
With such dry conditions so far, any moisture is good, he added, though it will take more than fleeting weather systems to change such conditions.
“One period of additional moisture is going to help, maybe in the short-term, but if we go back to being dry, it’s not really going to make a dent in the overall seasonal dry conditions we’re in right now. But it will help, and if we get more in the following weeks, it’ll start to slowly improve conditions,” Moyer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.