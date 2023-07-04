Ruthie McCain takes the cake — to work

Ruthie McCain remembers watching her mom bake. The youngest of six, McCain said she saw her mom in the kitchen a lot. McCain remembers baking her first cake from scratch when she was 11 years old. Now, she spends her mornings in her kitchen on Deer Mesa outside of Norwood, baking cakes and pies and other goods that she sells while she’s working at M&M Mercantile in Placerville and to private customers.
Every Monday, for the past four years, McCain shows up to work at 2 p.m. at M&M with her cake of the week and it’s often gone by the end of the day.
“People are usually here waiting for her to show up, and some come in on Tuesday with the saddest faces, looking for cake,” said Nikki McCluer, the store manager.
Sure enough, on Monday, July 3, a customer was already waiting at the counter when McCain walked into the store balancing a stack of two cakes — the monthly first-Monday peanut butter concoction and a birthday cake for a 3 year old.
Paul Skinner said he usually stops by the M&M on Mondays on his way home to Nucla from Telluride, and if he’s lucky, there is still cake when he arrives.
This week, Skinner said, “I happened to be here at the sweet spot,” as he accepted the first slice of the day, just a few minutes after 2 p.m. “I love Ruthie's cakes. They’re the best,” he added with a big smile and held up the cake slice like a prize.
McCain is one of many of the region’s cottage food producers. They are kind of a secret food society; there are no directories listing them in Colorado’s counties, but they can be found at farmers’ markets, roadside stands and on Facebook.
Cottage food producers are required to follow the state’s regulations for cottage foods preparation and sales. While they do not need to use a commercial kitchen, one requirement is that the producer sells directly to their customers.
In order to sell cake on Mondays and to private customers, McCain said she spends Saturdays planning the week’s creations and baking cake layers for however many cakes she has committed to making. On Sundays, she assembles and frosts the cake for M&M, and gets as far as she can on the other cakes on order, which she continues to assemble and frost throughout the weekday mornings.
“There’s a lot of planning that goes into each week and a lot of juggling involved,” she said. She’ll order special flowers if people don’t want locally available flowers and asks for at least a month’s notice for wedding cakes.
In addition to the standard kitchen refrigerator unit, McCain has another refrigerator-freezer unit and a standalone freezer unit in her mudroom to accommodate the cakes that are in different stages of assembly.
“I freeze them between steps so that the frosting goes on smoothly,” she said.
The most complex cake in recent memory was a custom three-tier wedding cake in which each tier was a different flavor. The bottom tier was Italian cream cake with walnuts and coconut; the middle tier was a chocolate cake with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey mousse and frosting, and the top tier was carrot cake. Since the middle tier had a different frosting, it was frosted twice so that the outside layer was covered with a tangy cream cheese frosting to match the rest of the cake.
McCain also makes pies, especially around Thanksgiving and in late summer when Palisade peaches are ripe, and she still uses her mom’s recipe for pie crust. She made 28 peach pies a couple of years ago, she said.
“I use organic as much as possible and fresh ingredients always, never canned,” she said.
The next four Monday cakes at M&M in July will be: kahlua mousse, Italian cream, triple threat lemon and dark chocolate raspberry.
For locals and small business owners, the Region 10 Small Business Development Council (SBDC), serving San Miguel, Ouray, Montrose, Delta, Gunnison and Hinsdale counties, is offering a “Friday Foodies” series of classes this summer. The first, on June 2, was a cottage foods class. The next is “Catering and Popup Meals on the Western Slope with Chef Brandt Bishop,” on July 7.
Links for pre-registration and a resource library are available online at https://r10sbdc.org or by calling 970-765-3130. More information on cottage food production is at https://cdphe.colorado.gov/cottage-foods-act. To contact Ruthie McCain for custom cake or pie orders call 970-729-1336 or find her on Facebook.
