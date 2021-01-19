SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
DEC. 21
CRASH: Deputies assisted Colorado State Patrol with a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 145 and responded to other mishaps on this day.
DEC. 22
AVALANCHE: Deputies and SAR personnel took a report of an avalanche in the Ballard Peak/La Junta Basin area. The incident appeared to have been a natural event and it is not believed to have been skier triggered.
DEC. 23
SLOW DOWN, YOU MOVE TOO FAST: A motorist was contacted and issued a citation for speeding.
CASE OPENED: A report of trespassing and a possible domestic incident in Lawson Hill is being investigated.
POKEY: A man was arrested for driving under the influence and resisting arrest.
DEC. 24
WILDLIFE MOMENT: Bighorn sheep on the highway were reported to the authorities.
DEC. 26
WEAVER’S GUILT: A citation was issued to a weaving motorist.
DEC. 29
CHIM-CHIM-CHEREE: A chimney fire in the Trout Lake area had been successfully doused when deputies arrived, with no property damage.
MUSTA WORKED: A man was reported being in the middle of the Society roundabout, waving his arms, presumably to hitch a ride.
SUSPENDED: A Redvale man was issued a summons for driving with a suspended license.
DEC. 30
SHAKIN’ ALL OVER: A motorist that was contacted for traveling 20-25 mph below the posted speed limit explained the car shook violently when proceeding at 30 mph. The deputy assisted the motorist with removal of built-up ice in the wheel wells.
HEAP OF TROUBLE: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the Spur near Telluride. Deputies issued a summons on multiple charges.
JAN. 1
HAPPY NEW YEAR: A Norwood man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and other traffic related charges.
A DISTURBANCE IN THE FORCE: There was a disturbance in Norwood.
STRANGE CALL: Deputy received a call for question about the rules of hunting mountain lions with hound dogs. The reporting party didn't answer the phone and went to the hunters to harass them.
JAN. 2
BUT I PLAY ONE ON TV: Deputies received a traffic complaint and possible drunk driver. Deputies contacted the male party at his residence seated in his vehicle. He was not intoxicated.
POSSIBLE HARASSMENT: Deputies responded to a harassment call in the Lawson Hill area.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
DEC. 31
SHARING IS NOT CARING: When it comes to the New Year’s Eve crowd that gathered at the courthouse seemingly oblivious to the fact there’s a pandemic. Officers dispersed said crowd.
SLEDDING CARNAGE: Officer assisted EMS with a sledding injury on Firecracker Hill.
JAN. 2
SMART BUT MESSY: Magpies were responsible for litter in an alleyway.
THE ASS IN AMBASSADOR: Officers were unable to locate a woman reportedly screaming obscenities and gesturing at passersby.
KA-BOOM: There was a report of fireworks in Town Park.
JAN. 3
BROTHER CAN YOU SPARE A DIME: Panhandlers were reported in the commercial district.
JAN. 4
HAMBURGER HELPLESS: Burnt food caused a fire alarm.
CLUB FOR THE HARD OF HEARING: A club in town is becoming a regular stop for local law enforcement as a result of complaints about ear-bleeding music.
JAN. 5
SIDEWALK THERAPISTS: Officers broke up a disturbance outside a local bar and counseled participants before sending them on their way.
JAN. 7
GASSED: Officers assisted Telluride fire with a broken gas line.
JAN. 9
CALL YOUR MOTHER: Officers conducted a welfare check for concerned family.
JAN. 10
ARREST: A subject was arrested on domestic violence charges.
JAN. 11
WET CLEANUP ON AISLE 5: An intoxicated female verbally abusing grocery store staff was removed from the premises.
JAN. 13
THE BELTONE LOUNGE WAS AT IT AGAIN: Yet another noise complaint about a club becoming notorious for eliciting such complaints.
