SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE

DEC. 21

CRASH: Deputies assisted Colorado State Patrol with a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 145 and responded to other mishaps on this day.

DEC. 22

AVALANCHE: Deputies and SAR personnel took a report of an avalanche in the Ballard Peak/La Junta Basin area. The incident appeared to have been a natural event and it is not believed to have been skier triggered. 

DEC. 23

SLOW DOWN, YOU MOVE TOO FAST: A motorist was contacted and issued a citation for speeding.

CASE OPENED: A report of trespassing and a possible domestic incident in Lawson Hill is being investigated.

POKEY: A man was arrested for driving under the influence and resisting arrest.

DEC. 24

WILDLIFE MOMENT: Bighorn sheep on the highway were reported to the authorities.

DEC. 26

WEAVER’S GUILT: A citation was issued to a weaving motorist.

DEC. 29

CHIM-CHIM-CHEREE: A chimney fire in the Trout Lake area had been successfully doused when deputies arrived, with no property damage.

MUSTA WORKED: A man was reported being in the middle of the Society roundabout, waving his arms, presumably to hitch a ride.

SUSPENDED: A Redvale man was issued a summons for driving with a suspended license.

DEC. 30

SHAKIN’ ALL OVER: A motorist that was contacted for traveling 20-25 mph below the posted speed limit explained the car shook violently when proceeding at 30 mph. The deputy assisted the motorist with removal of built-up ice in the wheel wells.

HEAP OF TROUBLE: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the Spur near Telluride. Deputies issued a summons on multiple charges. 

JAN. 1

HAPPY NEW YEAR: A Norwood man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and other traffic related charges. 

A DISTURBANCE IN THE FORCE: There was a disturbance in Norwood.

STRANGE CALL: Deputy received a call for question about the rules of hunting mountain lions with hound dogs. The reporting party didn't answer the phone and went to the hunters to harass them. 

JAN. 2

BUT I PLAY ONE ON TV:  Deputies received a traffic complaint and possible drunk driver. Deputies contacted the male party at his residence seated in his vehicle. He was not intoxicated. 

POSSIBLE HARASSMENT: Deputies responded to a harassment call in the Lawson Hill area. 

TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT

DEC. 31

SHARING IS NOT CARING: When it comes to the New Year’s Eve crowd that gathered at the courthouse seemingly oblivious to the fact there’s a pandemic. Officers dispersed said crowd.

SLEDDING CARNAGE: Officer assisted EMS with a sledding injury on Firecracker Hill.

JAN. 2

SMART BUT MESSY: Magpies were responsible for litter in an alleyway.

THE ASS IN AMBASSADOR: Officers were unable to locate a woman reportedly screaming obscenities and gesturing at passersby.

KA-BOOM: There was a report of fireworks in Town Park.

JAN. 3

BROTHER CAN YOU SPARE A DIME: Panhandlers were reported in the commercial district.

JAN. 4

HAMBURGER HELPLESS: Burnt food caused a fire alarm.

CLUB FOR THE HARD OF HEARING: A club in town is becoming a regular stop for local law enforcement as a result of complaints about ear-bleeding music.

JAN. 5

SIDEWALK THERAPISTS: Officers broke up a disturbance outside a local bar and counseled participants before sending them on their way.

JAN. 7

GASSED: Officers assisted Telluride fire with a broken gas line.

JAN.  9

CALL YOUR MOTHER: Officers conducted a welfare check for concerned family.

JAN. 10

ARREST: A subject was arrested on domestic violence charges.

JAN. 11

WET CLEANUP ON AISLE 5: An intoxicated female verbally abusing grocery store staff was removed from the premises.

JAN. 13

THE BELTONE LOUNGE WAS AT IT AGAIN: Yet another noise complaint about a club becoming notorious for eliciting such complaints.