Colorado’s legislature recently approved a new Colorado River Drought Task Force that will help provide guidelines and recommendations to manage the state’s water supply from the river as dry conditions continue.
The aim of the task force is to give recommendations for state legislation and to develop additional tools to help address drought in the Colorado River basin.
“Since the early 2000s the Colorado River basin has been experiencing an unprecedented drought,” Colorado Representative Julie McCluskie, one of the bill’s sponsors, told the Daily Planet.
The 17-member task force is composed of representatives from local governments, agricultural water users, environmental groups, water management boards and the Southern Ute and Ute Mountain Ute tribes. There will also be a sub-task force to focus on tribal water rights and to provide additional recommendations for state legislation.
“This is a really unique opportunity for a bunch of water experts who represent a bunch of interests across the state to come together and provide recommendations for the state legislature,” Kathy Chandler-Henry, non-voting chair of the task force, told the Planet. “The right people are at the table.”
Members met for the first time at the start of August. The task force will issue recommendations in mid-December.
“We represent people and an economy who depend on this river, and we thought it was time to form a task force to conserve and protect our water future,” McCluskie said. “The task force came out of a lot of conversations across both sides of the aisle, both Democrats and Republicans.”
The Colorado River Drought Task Force was established through Senate Bill 23-295 in May 2023. The task force will offer recommendations to the state legislature to help mitigate drought in Colorado and better allocate water from the Colorado River. Most current guidelines for Colorado River management expire in 2026.
The origins of the Colorado River start in McCluskie’s district.
“The headwaters of the Colorado River start in my district: Grand and Summit counties. The Colorado River is not just a waterway for us. It is the spirit and tradition of the Colorado West,” McCluskie said.
“All of the states are grappling with the impacts of drought. Colorado, as well as the other Upper Basin states are all thinking about intrastate actions and how to be prepared for the future,” she added.
Seven states are part of the Colorado River compact. Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming represent the Upper Basin, and Arizona, Nevada and California comprised the Lower Basin. The majority of the Colorado River’s water originates in the Upper Basin, but the Lower Basin is currently using more than the river can supply. Along the river, agriculture takes up 80% of the Colorado River’s water.
The Colorado River Drought Task Force will focus on the Upper Basin, as it only will be providing recommendations for the state of Colorado. But members hope that the task force’s work could be used as a model for other states.
“With climate change and overuse of water we don’t expect conditions to get better so we need to position ourselves in Colorado to start looking at hydrology and to see how we can use water equitably across the Lower and Upper basin,” Chandler-Henry said.
“There are a lot of different interests. The task force’s job is to take a look at all of the tools that are out there already,” she added.
All of the task force’s meetings are open to the public. People can attend either in person or online. McCluskie encouraged people to be involved.
“There are ample opportunities for public participation. All of us should have interest in the Colorado River,” Chandler-Henry said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.