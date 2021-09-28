The Norwood Parks and Recreation District, in collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service and SE Group, is planning to create trails for motorized use in the Beaver Park and Busted Arm Draw areas,
Ellie Wachtel, an associate analyst with SE Group, shared the news with the San Miguel County Open Space Commission during its virtual meeting Monday afternoon.
“We’re sort of kicking off our process now, meeting with local trail and conservation groups,” she explained. “ … The Forest Service has been interested in single-track motorized in this area. In general, especially the Beaver Park area, those areas really don’t see a ton of other types of recreational uses right now. There are some motorized roads through there and some hunting use, but it’s not a ton of use right now. Giving that user type an area to go, and also building it in the right place in the right way before groups come in and build social trails in that area or create desired connections, was a key interest there as well.”
The groups that have been involved in the process so far include Sheep Mountain Alliance, West End Trails Alliance, and hunters and motorized users groups.
Wachtel said more public input will be sought moving forward, including specific meetings. The first potential public meeting may be as soon as Oct. 11, she added, in explaining how SE Group became involved with the project.
“This meeting is an initial touring of the property and stakeholder meetings,” she said. “ We’re a recreational planning and environmental firm. We do trails plans in Colorado throughout mountain towns. We also do a lot of mountain planning for resorts and taking them through the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process as a third party contractor.
“That’s kind of how we got involved with past contact with Telluride Foundation around this project. Norwood parks and rec, and the Forest Service have been looking at these areas for trails. Neither quite had the time or resources to put together a trails plan there. Norwood parks and rec went after a grant from CPW to plan motorized trails. We got hired to do the trails planning, but also, given our NEPA experience, make sure what ends up in this trails plan, whether it’s one mile of trail or 300 miles of trails, is something that is suited to the NEPA process both from an environmental impact standpoint, but also from a public stakeholder standpoint as well.”
Commission members support the project and expressed a desire to protect local wildlife. Both county open space director Janet Kask and commission chair Susie St. Onge mentioned the Gunnison sage grouse and its lek habitats specifically.
“From this commission, probably the loudest voice you’d hear would be about the Gunnison sage grouse and any leks, especially if you’re having any motorized. That’s something we’ve been focused on for several years, especially in that Norwood area,” St. Onge said. “Even before the whole NEPA process, to just be aware of that, and as Janet said, look for the maps that are out there about where the leks area, etc.”
Wachtel agreed and explained those considerations are part of the motorized trails process, especially since the Forest Service is still working on its Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forest Revision Plan.
“Right now, we’re looking at what’s appropriate in that area from an environmental standpoint and public standpoint,” she said. “The Forest Service is in their comment period for their new forest plan. Several of these areas would become wildlife management areas under Alternative B (a potential plan option) that would limit trail density to one trail per square mile, which is not really a system, but a route through there, depending on what already exists. Our plan is using that in thinking through wildlife concerns related to that and in other areas of the Forest Service land through there.”
While the creation of motorized trails is still years away at this point, Wachtel added, that any new trails in those areas will also be used by hikers and mountain bikers, as part of the plan is to create a better overall trail experience in those respective areas.
“I think that the potential timeline, since we don’t know how many miles of trails we’re talking, is trying to get through trails planning this calendar year and having 2022 more in-depth field surveys of these potential corridors, and to go through NEPA potentially in 2023, towards building after that,” she said. “This is sort of just one small piece of a very long thorough process.”
St. Onge thanked Wachtel for the update and knows motorized users will appreciate the additional trails.
“Having been to some previous regional trails meetings, I know some of the motorized users have been pretty upset about not being able to be on a lot of the trails, so I think it’s good to move forward with this and also the idea of the more attention being given to bring tourism to the West End,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.