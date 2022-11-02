And just like that it’s November. The warm weather quickly gave way to a brief and beautiful fall, as the seasons surge toward winter and Telski’s Nov. 24 Opening Day. Snow has been in the forecast recently, including a couple of snowstorms over the last few weeks. That’s nothing new for this time of year, but it’s certainly exciting as snowfall accumulates on the mountaintops.
Last week, the Telluride region received an additional three to six inches, courtesy of a weather pattern just before the weekend. The weekend before that, a snowstorm deposited up to five inches in the area, according to measurements recorded in Placerville and submitted to the Grand Junction National Weather Service office.
“It was our first strong storm of the season that came through. It brought temperatures down significantly, and snow levels down to about 6,000 feet, even lower in some spots. So, it was the first big first storm of the winter,” forecaster Dennis Phillips said at the time. “Basically, the northern San Juans didn't do quite as good as the southern San Juans and even the central mountains, but it looks like maybe four to five inches on some of the reports there that we’ve seen from the northern San Juan areas.”
Well, there’s even more coming our way this week, according to forecasts and predictions before press time Wednesday afternoon.
“Telluride, we've got 10 inches in there for you guys. And that is starting from (Wednesday) evening,” lead forecaster Tom Renwick said Wednesday. “Though that line kind of comes through Friday morning.”
He added that people could expect to be greeted by some overnight snowfall Thursday morning, while it lingers throughout the day Thursday and potentially Friday morning. A winter weather advisory is also in effect this week.
Such a significant amount of snowfall is bound to stick around, too. Renwick explained temperatures will deep during the snowstorm, before warming up a little through the weekend.
“We got a high for Thursday in Telluride of 35. But then 28 on Friday, which makes sense (given the snowstorm). With 10 inches of snow, you'll get some melting,” he said.
But early forecasts indicate another snowstorm early next week that will again be accompanied by lower temperatures and a healthy amount of snowfall.
“But having said that the good news is looks like there's another system coming down on Tuesday, which is good, too. Tuesday kind of looks very similar to (this week’s forecast),” Renwick explained. “Now having said that, that's way, way out there, so it'll change. It always does. … It's just going to get cooler and then the sun angle is getting lower and lower every day.”
The recent weather isn’t necessarily abnormal for this time of year, he added.
“It's like a roller coaster. That's kind of crazy, but it sort of makes sense. So looking at (Telluride), we got higher Friday (30 degrees), and 46 on Saturday, 51 Sunday and 52 Monday, which makes sense because this next system brings in southwesterly flow, which is warmer air and then dropping the temperature to 46 Tuesday. Then down to freezing on Wednesday, which is fall like weather,” he said. “ … This is very, very normal. And the average high for this time of year for (Telluride) is right about 45. … Actually, it's kind of perfectly where it should be.”
A National Weather Service update this week also called for “gusty winds” in western Colorado.
“Rapid changes in the weather pattern will result in hazardous travel conditions, with icy and snow-packed
roads in the mountains. Conditions will become treacherous in the backcountry and should be taken into consideration for hikers, hunters and other recreators,” it read. “Gusty winds could blow around unsecured outdoor objects, as well as create hazardous travel for high-profile vehicles.”
