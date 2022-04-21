Telluride Board of Education (BOE) members, district officials and students gathered for the monthly BOE meeting Tuesday afternoon. After various regular reports were given, the issue of teacher Sue Knechtel's recommendation for non-renewal was addressed. Knechtel teaches English and language arts at Telluride Middle School.
Superintendent John Pandolfo made the recommendation based on Knechtel's personal personnel report. Legally, Knechtel's personal report can only be disclosed to the public by Knechtel herself. Within that report are the reasons, insight and incidents as to why a recommendation was made.
"We can't make it public. Every time we hire or fire or renew or non-renew a contract, it's not a public decision. … I'm sure that our administrators are not making these recommendations unless they have all of the information that they need to support an informed decision," board secretary Jenni Ward explained.
Fellow teachers, parents, community members and students attended the meeting to publicly support Knechtel.
The first was Corian Duncan, a 13-year-old trans student who uses he/him pronouns. Corian is currently in Knechtel's class.
"She has taught at multiple schools over the past 30 years, and yet it seems that this is the only school that has had issues with Ms. Knechtel's quality of teaching. I have been looked at and oppressed for my identity from the day that I told people that I was trans, and yet, from the first day that I stepped into Ms. Knechtel's classroom, I felt nothing except full support and her love," Corian said.
He went on to say if Knechtel were to leave the school after 19 years in the district, she would leave a hole that would never be filled.
"I'm against this recommendation," Corian added.
Although Knechtel used to teach in the Telluride district, she left for a period of time and then returned. Her most recent start date in the system was August 2018.
Board president Cheryl Miller conducted the meeting.
"It is good to hear all sides of a situation," Miller said.
Most of the public learned of the recommendation Tuesday and those against the recommendation worked quickly to gather their thoughts and attend the meeting, whether in person or virtually.
Knechtel was Mia McLaughlin’s sixth-grade teacher in 2004.
"There are definitely teachers that I think about and really hold close to my heart, and Sue was one of them. And when I heard that this recommendation was being made, and I do respect the recommendation, I will say I don't agree with it. She has such a passion for teaching and life and made us want to be there," McLaughlin said.
The personnel report, which included Knechtel’s non-renewal recommendation, was posted publicly last week as part of the meeting agenda.
"Hiring and termination decisions are shared with the public as part of the Personnel Report in the Consent Agenda portion of the BOE packet," Pandolfo said. "The packet is required by statute to be posted at least 24 hours prior to a meeting, but we normally post three to five days prior."
Pandolfo explained the board does not treat termination or non-renewal any differently than other hiring and termination decisions with regards to informing the public.
In the report, Knechtel was one of two staff members recommended for non-renewal. She is under probationary status, meaning she is on a year-to-year contract (similar to not having tenure). Even though she has been a teacher for 30 years and previously worked in the school system, the 2021-22 year school marked Knechtel's fourth year since her return to the district.
The personnel report was unanimously approved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.