The only local race on the ballot in San Miguel County is that between incumbent Kris Holstrom and her write-in challenger, Norwood Mayor, Kieffer Parrino, for the District 3 county commissioner post. District 3 encompasses the county’s West End.
Parrino and Holstrom were asked to field a list of identical questions in a Q&A format from the Planet.
District 1 commissioner, Hilary Cooper is running unopposed.
Election Day is Tuesday. The polls close at 7 p.m.
Kieffer Parrino
Why are you running?
The West End of District 3 has historically been under represented. The demographic has a sharp contrast to District 1 and 2 and deserves a voice that understands and represents its unique needs.
What do you see as the most pressing issues the county is facing?
The most immediate issue the whole county is faced with is managing COVID as the winter tourist season is approaching. With regards to District 3 specifically, is the attention to our water, infrastructure and housing and to give the far West End of Egnar a voice at the table.
How well has the county handled the pandemic? What would have done differently, if at all?
The county has responded accordingly to the state’s mandates. Even with an unprecedented summer tourist influx the cases were relatively low and treated with urgency and with the utmost care.
What do you feel your best quality is?
Having lived in Norwood and worked in Telluride for over two decades I have a unique understanding of the county and most importantly, District 3. I understand the difference between all three districts and can use that to represent not only District 3 but also the whole county.
What has your time as a community leader taught you?
To think, listen, learn and have the perseverance to complete a task on a small or large scale. I have learned not to bring a personal agenda to issues but to listen to both sides.
The West End is often described as a different animal from the rest of the county? How have you/will you bring the needs of your constituency to the board?
Wrights Mesa water will be the priority. Infrastructure in Egnar needs to be implemented, as it is also a required improvement needed in Norwood.
Prioritize the extensive County services and bring in a third party to perform a service and efficiency audit to identify areas we can still offer services and save money at the save time.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received in terms of governing/ leadership, etc.
To always listen to your conscience and your constituents and act accordingly.
KRIS HOLSTROM
Why are you running?
I have truly enjoyed the last three-plus years as county commissioner. I brought my 20 years of experience on the County Planning Commission and use knowledge and skills built up over 33-plus years as a resident of San Miguel County to the job (and I’ve learned a lot on the job). I’ve never lived in any of the towns so have a unique perspective on the county as a whole.
The position of commissioner has both reactive and proactive parts to it. Certainly 2020 has been a year where we’ve had to do a great deal of reacting — dealing with the local responses necessary for an unprecedented global pandemic. We still have plenty of areas where we need to continue to be proactive, creating the future we want. I am excited to continue to bring my experience, skills and passion to bear for the entire county to make a difference for the next four years and beyond.
What do you see as the most pressing issues the county is facing?
While Covid still occupies much of our time, to me the most pressing issue continues to be how we as a county and as communities collaboratively plan for and implement strategies to manage our future. The recent Colorado demographer’s report predicts steady growth on the Western Slope and in San Miguel County. The graphs show a predicted population for the county of nearly 10,000 people by 2030 and about 13,500 for 2050! We already have affordable housing issues throughout the region. Combine that with local, state and multi-state water and drought issues, and with managing increasing demand for county services — we’ve got some hefty lifts. We can’t solve one issue without understanding and embracing the others. I remain steadfast in my belief that we have the will and the creativity to come together to design a resilient future where we adapt to change and thrive. I pledge to do that with enthusiasm in the years ahead.
How well has the county handled the pandemic? What would have done differently, if at all?
Considering this was all new territory for us I think the county did pretty well. We had just hired a new public health director when Covid hit. Our long time director, June Nepsky, had retired in 2019 and we had hired a joint director with Ouray County. That person and position didn’t work out and Grace Franklin came on board for San Miguel County in February of 2020 — right when Covid inserted itself into our world. Pandemic Response 101 was a crash course for most of us, and we relied on the best available science and expertise.
In retrospect, I think the county and towns could have communicated more consistently with residents and visitors alike. I know some, particularly in the more remote areas, did not agree with some or all of the restrictions, feeling they should not have applied to them, but trying to create different systems within a large county, with a tiny public health staff in my mind would have created more confusion. Having different standards of concern and care for different parts of the county didn’t make sense to me, sitting as a member of the Board of Health, charged with protecting the public health of the entire county.
What do you feel your best quality is?
Listening for understanding deeper than the words and bringing that understanding and compassion to the table for inclusion and discussion. I have been known in my family and in my professional life as a mediator — one who can hear, understand, remain calm, validate different aspects of an idea or argument and help others gain that understanding as well. All of that is brought to bear and yet decisions, often difficult ones, still need to be made. While people may not walk away from a decision pleased, I hope they will at the very least know that they have been heard and understood.
What has your time as a community leader taught you?
Decisions made at the county level matter to people. Whether a special use permit at the planning commission level, a Board of Adjustment appeal, a Board of Health matter or simply hiring the right person as county staff — our decisions affect people’s lives and livelihoods, and all aspects of these decisions need to be carefully considered. I personally strive to be fair and consistent, courteous and calm. And I truly know you cannot please everyone. I am honest. I ask for help when I need it. I constantly collaborate and I strive to lift others up as we make this journey together. I am not and will never be most people’s definition of a politician. I consider myself a public servant and am happiest when I can help people solve a problem or connect them with someone who can help with their specific issue.
An example here: I checked in with CDOT Thursday and they let me know the speed limit signs outside of Norwood were being moved. This came from a request from a citizen who had lost pets to cars going too fast leaving town and who was very worried a child or person would be next. By following up with several folks at CDOT, getting on the phone and being a little bit persistent, a change was made which we hope will make a small difference.
The West End is often described as a different animal from the rest of the county? How have you/will you bring the needs of your constituency to the board?
I have often put aside my own opinions to express those I’ve heard from my district constituents first. That said, there is no ‘one voice’ from District 3 or any district in the county! I have heard strong opposing views expressed from throughout the district. There are many who are vocal and there are many who prefer not to express themselves publicly. It is important to be able to reach out to gather and understand differing points of view. It is also important to bring the knowledge gained from experience — through the planning commission, commissioner trainings, legal advice and personal experience to the table when discussing contentious issues. Covid has certainly brought that to the forefront.
For example, I listened in on the Norwood Trustee meeting when the possibility of a Norwood mask ordinance was discussed. There were opinions expressed both pro and con. At the county level, though we had not at that time discussed a countywide ordinance, the feedback I was getting was about 50-50. Then the state stepped in with the statewide mask ordinance, making the local discussions moot, though resentments on both sides still remain.
In matters like zoning I can understand and support having different rules in different areas of the county (and we do – West End Zone, Wright’s Mesa Zone, etc.). But in matters of public health I believe there is a different level of responsibility.
It is also important to note that once elected, a commissioner must do his/her best to represent all the citizens of the county, not just the ones who voted for them.
If 1A does not pass, how will you address the challenges of ever-shrinking revenue?
With the assistance of our new county manager, the county has already begun to tighten its belt and revise the budgeting process. Mike Bordogna has asked each department to focus on employee development, customer satisfaction and investing in efficiency for the future. Each department is examining staffing levels and considering whether service levels can be maintained if tasks are combined or redefined with employee retirement or attrition. We’re currently investing in energy efficiency measures that will keep some operating costs lower. Beyond that with the Gallagher/TABOR challenges we face, the county will have to look carefully at how we cut some of the services our citizens have come to appreciate and rely on. We would certainly prefer not to go there. The county is an arm of state government and as such many of the things we do are mandated by the state. Some of the things we do are discretionary — we choose to do them. If revenues decline too far, the county would have to look at providing only the minimum statutorily required services. This is particularly challenging since every year we get more requests for expanded services, not less.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received in terms of governing/ leadership, etc.
(Former District 2 commissioner) Joan May gave me good advice when I ran in 2016, emphasizing that running for office is very different than being in office — that is quite true.
I think from several sources though, advice I’ve taken to heart is be polite, be authentic, and true to yourself and your values — good words to live by no matter what.
