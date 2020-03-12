The Town of Mountain Village may sell the Village Court Apartments (VCA) affordable-housing complex, according to a letter from Mayor Laila Benitez Wednesday afternoon.
Town Council will consider approving and issuing a request for proposal (RFP) at its regular meeting Thursday. The discussion is scheduled for 10 a.m., and there will be an opportunity for public comment. Community member input is encouraged, as three forums are scheduled over the next two weeks, including the first one today (Friday) from noon to 2 p.m. on the third floor of the municipal building. The other two forums are Monday from 5-7 p.m. at Mountain Village Town Hall and March 23, also from 5-7 p.m. at town hall.
Due to growing concerns over the COVID-19 virus, which is commonly referred to as coronavirus, officials are recommending citizens submit their questions online at townofmountainvillage.com/vcarfp or by calling 970-369-6415. The forums and Thursday’s Town Council meeting will be livestreamed on the town’s official Facebook and will be available to view afterwards as well.
“We invite questions and feedback from the community as a part of this process,” said Kathrine Warren, town public information specialist. “In an effort to keep our community healthy, we will also be live streaming the forums on Facebook and encourage the public to submit their questions to us through our website if they don’t feel comfortable attending the public meetings.”
Benitez reiterated that input is essential as officials mull the potential sale.
“It’s important to all of us that we do it as openly and transparently as possible with an open line of communication,” she said.
The decision to consider taking offers on VCA after receiving several unsolicited offers, which isn’t uncommon, Benitez explained in an interview with the Daily Planet.
“The town occasionally receives offers, whether for undeveloped land we own or developed properties such as VCA, that we have discussed or evaluated on a case-by-case basis,” she said. “However, recently the town received numerous inquiries regarding the potential purchase of VCA within a short period of time, so Town Council decided that the most fiscally responsible and transparent course of action would be to consider a public RFP process.”
While no offers or potential asking price have been made public, any new buyer would be required to maintain affordable rental rates. VCA’s deed restriction would be protected in perpetuity, per the RFP’s guidelines. Current leases wouldn’t be affected either.
Benitez said the town wouldn’t consider selling VCA if those specifications, as well as others outlined in the RFP, are not met. In the case a new owner is approved, it would be beneficial to both parties, as VCA would have professional management
“If a buyer came forward who met all of our requirements outlined in the proposed RFP, this could allow for VCA to be maintained by a seasoned property manager who would also have the opportunity to build any future VCA additions,” Benitez said. “Additionally, selling VCA could provide the town to invest further into other affordable housing opportunities in the future.”
The town has been discussing an expansion project for over a year that would create 49 additional VCA units — 42 two-bedrooms and seven one-bedrooms. Originally, the plan was to make them rentals, but in September there were discussions about offering the units for sale. Projected sales prices are $317,667 for a two-bedroom unit and $213,830 for the one-bedrooms, according to PowerPoint presentation during September’s Town Council meeting. At the time, Benitez called those estimates “extremely rough.”
“The expansion is just as on the table as it was before, whether it’s built by the town or by an outside party,” Benitez explained Thursday. “At this time, we are eager to hear from any potential buyers about their ideas on how best to develop a next phase of VCA.”
Mountain Munchkins wouldn’t be affected, as Benitez has said, “any potential buyer would be required to enter into a 10-year lease with two 10-year options to renew at a rental rate for the two-bedroom units and outdoor space that Munchkins currently occupies.”
Council member Patrick Berry repeated the sale isn’t a guarantee, but the town is doing its due diligence.
“This proposed RFP process does not commit us to sell the property, and at this stage, we are only investigating offers,” he said in a news release. “The town’s priority is to provide VCA residents with the best standard of living, which may or may not result in a sale.”
