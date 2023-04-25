Fairgrounds facelift

San Miguel County’s Parks & Open Space Department recently announced it received a $50,000 grant from the Daniels Fund. The grant funds, with additional county funding, will go towards programs and improvements at the San Miguel County Fairgrounds & Regional Park in Norwood.
The funds are earmarked for lighting and PA system speaker upgrades and/or replacement in the Outdoor Arena, and to help provide more sporting events for youth. The work will take place this spring, according to a county news release.
“This will only improve conditions for our annual San Miguel Basin Rodeo,” parks and open space director Janet Kask said. “Previous improvements in our Outdoor Arena helped the rodeo be recognized as most improved by the Colorado Pro Rodeo Association in 2022, and these upgrades will enhance the overall rodeo experience and make it even better.”
District 3 County Commissioner Kris Holstrom shared a similar sentiment.
“We are thrilled to be the recipient of the Daniels Fund grant for Fairground improvements,” she said. “Kudos to the dedicated county staff who put the time and effort into bringing this to fruition. This will benefit all users of the fairgrounds. The annual rodeo in particular is a blast (not to be missed!) and the new equipment will benefit all users of the facility, especially the dedicated fans, family and friends who love all of our fairground events.”
The County Fairgrounds & Regional Park will host the San Miguel Basin Fair July 14-22 and the San Miguel Basin Rodeo July 29-30. Visit sanmiguelcountyco.gov for more information.
The Daniels Fund, which was established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation “dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming through its grants program, scholarship program and ethics initiative,” according to its mission statement. To learn more, danielsfund.org.
FLOOD PREPARATION
The winter of 2022-23 was bountiful in terms of snowpack in the San Miguel River Basin. That plentiful snowpack has San Miguel County officials eyeing the potential for flooding as temperatures warm. Based on snowfall and snow water equivalent within the San Miguel River Basin, the Colorado Basin River Forecast Center is projecting that peak flows for the San Miguel River will be 130-150 percent of average this spring.
Major drainages that empty into the San Miguel River are of concern. Expected flows could be enough to impact homes along the river, as well as critical infrastructure, including bridges, county roads and Highway 145. Property owners along the San Miguel River and its drainages are urged to take measures now to ensure their property is protected from potential flooding.
“It is incumbent on individual property owners to protect their homes, and the time to start preparing is now,” San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters said in a recent county news release. “You can’t necessarily count on emergency responders as they will be busy protecting the general public and taking care of larger scale emergencies.”
Measures property owners can take include placing temporary berms, sandbags or other sandbag alternatives that can be used to divert water along your property. Equipment can also be purchased at hardware stores, Home Depot or online. Free sandbags are available in limited quantities at the Placerville Fire Station on Front Street to those who need them.
Also check to see if you have flood insurance. There is a 30-day waiting period for new flood insurance policies to take effect once they are purchased. Floodplain residents should consider buying flood insurance if you think your home is potentially vulnerable. Have a plan of evacuation should this become necessary, including what to take, where to go and a plan for your pets. Be mindful of your neighbors who may need assistance. For more information, visit floodsmart.gov.
San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management team is working with other regional agencies to mitigate the risk of flooding through the county by taking proactive measures to provide for life safety, the protection of property, and to maintain the integrity of roadways, bridges, culverts and other critical infrastructure.
County residents are strongly encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts at sanmiguel.genasys.com/portal.
