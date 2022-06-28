The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, citing Dobbs v. Jackson, and determined abortion is not a constitutional right. Across the country, outrage erupted over the decision. Most of the Supreme Court's draft was leaked at the beginning of May, sparking protests, but Friday's decision was the official gambit. As soon as they heard the news, local college students Chloie Plumber and Wiley Holbrooke, both in town for break, decided to take action and organize a protest.
Plumber, 19, grew up in Telluride and is home for the summer after her first year at Barnard College. As soon as she heard the news on Friday, she texted Holbrooke about planning a protest on Saturday at noon.
"It was really quick. We had 25 hours from the first text to the march," Holbrooke said.
Holbrooke and Plumber quickly made a graphic to share on social media and spread the word to local restaurants and businesses around the town. Plumber explained that even though Colorado is an abortion safe haven, where state laws protect abortion rights, it was important for the community to share resources and support.
"Especially in a town like Telluride, we're not going to be hit as hard as some of the people in other states. What can we do here besides wallow in misery and feel bad for ourselves? Even with our privilege, this is still something we care about. We're not going to turn a blind eye to it," Plumber said.
Around 200 people flooded Main Street for Saturday's march. People of all ages carried signs and chanted in protest. The sight was similar to the Women's March held in May and orchestrated by Telluride High School's Democrats of America (HSDA).
Holbrooke and Plumber were HSDA members when they were in high school. Together, they organized a climate walk-out in 2019 and a Black Lives Matter Protest in 2020.
The two were impressed with the turnout at Saturday's march, especially given the short notice. People who were working on Colorado Avenue came out to cheer on the protesters as they passed. Plumber said she even knew people who participated during their lunch break.
Before the protesters took off down Main Street, they met on the steps of the courthouse, where Holbrooke's sister, Bebe Bischoff, recited a poem, and Plumber spoke about the reason they were all there in attendance.
"In April, Colorado passed the Reproductive Health Equity Act, a law that set the legal framework to protect abortion as a right. But even so, I'm sure all of you can relate to the drop in your chest, the feeling of having to look around and move on to business as usual, as our rights are being stripped away before our eyes," Plumber said during her speech on Saturday.
One of the main goals of the event was to share resources. Organizers handed out a list with links on how to maintain online reproductive privacy and sites and organizations available for those looking for mental health resources while undergoing pregnancy or abortion.
The list also provided links where people can donate to organizations like the Yellow Hammer Fund (yellowhammerfund.org). The organization is based out of Alabama and works to provide abortions and contraceptives in conservative southern states, as well as travel and lodging support.
According to Holbrooke, if only 10 percent of people who attended the march donated to organizations on the list it would result in a lot of money going to a good cause and make a difference.
A recent Pew Research Center survey found that 61 percent of American adults believe abortion should be legal in all or most states, compared to 37 percent who think abortion should be illegal.
From the march, the organizers wanted to raise awareness and raise money. Even though Coloradans will still have access to abortions, Holbrooke emphasized the importance of holding a protest within the state.
"You might not even accomplish anything except to be mad or sad together and show up for one another at a time when everyone is not doing OK," said Holbrooke. "I don't think there needs to be a huge dialog of convincing, but these dialogues are important in showing up for one another in times of crisis, whether it's a Supreme Court decision or someone's personal decision."
