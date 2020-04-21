Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. But as those who celebrate the “the largest secular observance in the world” like to point out, every day is Earth Day. And one way to help the planet is by practicing recycling.
The pandemic has changed many things about this year’s Earth Day; for one, many of us will likely spend it sheltering in place. The presence of COVID-19 has also caused one of this region’s waste removal companies, Naturita-based Bruin Waste Management, which services Telluride, Ridgway, Ouray and Montrose regionally, to put its recycling business on hold for right now. (Waste Management continues to recycle.)
Bruin’s recycling takes place in Montrose, and much of the sorting is done by hand. As manager Chris Troper put it in a letter to Bruin’s customers last month, attached to local recycling bins, “Each piece of recycle is handled individually at least once before being baled and prepared for market. Given this process, even with their PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) we must take our sorters’ safety into consideration.”
What to do if your waste-management company no longer practices recycling?
For starters, to help protect its employees’ exposure to the virus, Bruin has asked that all items be bagged (in Ridgway, where this reporter resides, this is not happening).
Waste Management requests the same thing.
“If people want to further help drivers safely perform their job during the current health crisis, residents can be sure to tightly bag up their trash and put the bags inside carts with the lid closed,” said Mark Snedecor, director of recycling operations for Waste Management of Arizona. “Additionally, there is a critical need for clean recyclables right now. Domestic manufacturers are working to restock needed supplies. They require steady volumes of clean recyclable materials as the raw materials to produce paper products and packaging for food and medical supplies. We can all do our part by making the extra effort to recycle right. Unlike trash, recyclables should never be bagged. Instead put recycling loose inside carts. And only recycle clean cardboard, paper, metal cans, glass bottles and jars, and plastics that are shaped like bottles, jugs or tubs.”
“You have two alternatives right now” when it comes to recycling, said EcoAction representative Jake Niece. “You can go to Waste Management’s landfill in Montrose, where recycling is still taking place, and sort your recycling there, and drop it off.”
In advance of your trip, Waste Management has offered a list of “what to trash” and what to recycle during a pandemic.
Recycling should include cardboard (without inside packing materials); paper; paperboard, such as cereal and cracker boxes; steel, tin and aluminum; plastic bottles and jugs; and glass bottles and jugs.
“Please make sure all items are clean and dry,” Waste Management adds in a press release.
Items to trash include “plastic, latex and cloth disposable gloves, disposable masks,” liquid soap and sanitizer bottles that contain residue, disinfectant wipes, diapers, facial tissues, napkins and paper towels, disposable cutlery, and food-soiled recyclables (which should always be thrown away). (See the complete list at wm.com/recycleright.)
“I’ve fielded a lot of calls from folks and organizations concerned about recycling right now,” Niece said. The bottom line: “It’s a good time to reassess what you buy. It all comes down to packaging,” he added. “It’s not possible to be perfect right now; no one can be zero waste. But leaning toward products that are made from less plastic packaging at the grocery store” will make a difference to the environment.
“Glass and metal is more easily recyclable,” Niece said, “but plastic can really only go around once. It’s a wonderful time to consider composting,” Niece added.
Rico resident Mark Sturdevant has started a new composting service in Telluride, Mountain Village and Placerville that he’s expanding to Ridgway and Ouray, Niece said.
“If he gets enough volume,” there is even a spot where Sturdevant can begin composting between Ouray and Ridgway. As it is, Sturdevant can drop off a five-gallon composting bucket to your home and retrieve it for a fee of $10.
Niece also piloted a plastic-film recycling collection initiative at Ridgway and Telluride, which has been put on hold during the pandemic.
“The Plastic Film Upcycling Project,” as he calls it, will continue as soon as he can. Visit ecoactionoartbers.org for details.
