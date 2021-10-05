Telluride Town Council tackled its 2022 budget again during Tuesday’s regular meeting work session, which is “by far the most important thing we do as a council each year,” as Mayor DeLanie Young explained.
The two-hour morning session mainly focused on the town’s General Fund, which consists mostly of operating costs for each town department, and council’s 2022 goals and objectives.
Capital improvement planning, including the Capital Fund and related projects, were discussed in the afternoon session and information from that session was not immediately available before press time Tuesday afternoon.
Next year’s budget must be adopted by Dec. 1, Young explained, and council will most likely schedule a special meeting to further discuss it.
“We're going to try and tie up some of the items we’ve been working on, I think, for more than a month now,” she said before the morning work session. “ … Our budget, by legal mandate, must be adopted by Dec. 1. That’s why we start earlier in late summer to get through all of this and have plenty of time. We like to adopt it well in advance of that. We are still considering a special meeting.”
Town manager Ross Herzog led the discussion, as council members and town staff went page by page, line by line, in looking over the General Fund. There have been no major changes to the General Fund up until this point, though some items have fluctuated compared to 2021.
“When we’re talking about this, this is just General Fund. It is operating, payroll, salary, insurance, supplies and paperclips, if you will,” Young clarified. “Capital is different, separate and apart.”
One of the line items that council briefly discussed is the town’s pandemic-related expense, which is projected to be $110,000 in 2021, given the relief funds the town received.
In the draft of the 2022 General Fund budget, no money was earmarked for such expenses, but Mayor Pro Tem Todd Brown suggested a placeholder of $50,000.
“I don’t think it’s going to magically disappear,” he said.
His fellow council members agreed. Herzog explained that a large part of this year’s pandemic-related expenses were put toward supporting outdoor dining and infrastructure
“I think we won’t have to purchase tables and chairs, and hopefully we won’t have to purchase other things, but I think it’s a good thing to have in there,” council member Lars Carlson added.
The placeholder amount could be adjusted before the 2022 budget is officially adopted, or even later with a budget amendment, but beginning with $50,000 is a good start, Herzog agreed.
In reviewing the town’s 2022 goals and objectives, Herzog started with council’s list of eight values, which hasn’t always been a part of the goals and objectives process. The values are community engagement, dynamic economic environment, financial soundness and operational excellence, first-rate infrastructure, quality workforce, regional cooperation, safety and security, and superior quality of life.
Those values are evident in the ensuing list of goals and objectives, including the first of which is “preserve community.” Council placed pursuing affordable housing opportunities, including implementing existing projects like Sunnyside and the second phase of the Virginia Placer project, tops amongst its 2022 goals and objectives. Promoting diversity, equity and inclusion; utilizing land use planning to protect the character of the community; and providing consistent outreach to the public is also part of that goal.
Protecting the health and quality of life, as well as addressing critical infrastructure needs, are also outlined in the 2022 goals and objectives.
Brown asked if council wanted to specifically list projects, mainly components of the Town Park Master Plan, in the document.
“This is chicken or egg, and this goes back to getting too specific or keeping it general. Here we’re saying we’re going to implement this stuff. That’s our objective for next year,” he said. “I’m OK either way, but I think we’re setting ourselves up for some challenges.”
Herzog explained that goals and objectives may still be refined as the budget process comes to an end.
“We may need to realign these goals and objectives, if items we know are not able to be funded or we decide we need to add something additional,” he explained.
Council agreed a final once over was needed after the budget is near completion.
For more information about the town’s budget process, visit telluride-co.gov.
