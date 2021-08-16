The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices approved a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna for the immunocompromised, effective immediately, which the FDA amended for vaccine Emergency Use Authorizations. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced support of the measure late yesterday.
Immunocompromised people, about 2.7 percent of the U.S. adult population, are more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19, at a higher risk for infection and transmission, and more likely to transmit the virus to household contacts. Breakthrough cases are also more common in people with weakened immune systems or those who are taking treatments that suppress immunity. The vaccine booster will enhance antibody response and provide added protection during the rapid increase of infection from the Delta variant, according to a San Miguel County news release. Other fully vaccinated members of the population do not need an additional dose at this point.
“We have received inquiries from community members regarding the booster vaccine, and are pleased to announce its approval,” said county public health director Grace Franklin said. “With the recent surge in cases due to the Delta variant, providing an extra layer of protection for individuals with weakened immune systems is essential in keeping them safe and slowing the spread.”
Patients will not be required to provide proof of health conditions, as the additional vaccine dose will be administered through an honor system for those who are immunocompromised. Public health is waiting for official communication from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment regarding the state interpretation for vaccine roll out. Based on the ACIP review, the CDC recommends a third shot for:
· Individuals being treated for tumors or cancers of the blood, organ transplant patients, including those who have gotten stem cell transplants within the last two years, and those who have diseases that damage the immune system.
· People with advanced or untreated HIV infection.
· Individuals taking high-dose steroids.
· People with chronic medical conditions that can weaken immune response, such as chronic kidney disease.
The third dose of Moderna (ages 18-plus) and Pfizer-BioNTech (ages 12-plus) vaccines must be administered at least 28 days following the first two doses. San Miguel County Public Health will offer the vaccine booster clinic in Telluride Friday, Aug. 20, and Sept. 2 in Norwood. Registration will be posted on the county COVID webpage early next week. Additional clinics will be ongoing.
“All vaccine recipients are strongly encouraged to continue following prevention measures including wearing a mask indoors or in crowded spaces, and maintaining 6 feet of distance from others,” said Franklin.
For up-to-date coronavirus information, visit: sanmiguelcountyco.gov/coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.