KOTO’s on-air winter pledge drive kicks off with Guest DJ Day this Friday, March 5, featuring a “Tiny Station Concert” with local musicians serving as guest DJs, spinning their favorite records and performing live in the studio.
“These talented locals were immediately on board when we requested their presence,” said KOTO Executive Director Cara Pallone. “They all jumped at the opportunity to support KOTO and be a part of the day.”
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the radio station has been forced to limit the number of people in the studio, so instead of hosting a traditional 16-guest line-up, there will be eight musicians making appearances this Guest DJ Day which is scheduled to kick-off at 9 a.m. on Friday with music industry stalwarts “Jereb and Jasper.”
“Jereb and Jasper are both on the production side of the music business and are staples behind the scenes of Telluride's summer festivals,” Pallone explained. “And Jereb is the new transfer warehouse manager at Telluride Arts.”
Self-described as “John Butler meets John Popper meets Keller Williams,” local musician Cousin Curtiss will take the guest DJ wheel from 10-11:30 a.m.
From noon until 2 p.m. Tom Nading and Warren Gilbreath of Telluride Music Co. will spin vinyl, offer fun giveaways in exchange for donations, and play music.
“KOTO is a valuable community resource. (It’s) so much more than a radio station,” Nading said. “They do so much that improves, enhances, and encourages the music culture in this little community.”
Singer-songwriter, organic farmer and activist Koral Delatierra of area reggae band Niceness will work the mic from 2-4 p.m. followed by local country and Americana artist Emily Scott Robinson who will perform and spin tunes from 4-6 p.m. Guest DJ Day will crescendo when Grammy Award-nominated, 90s folk superstar Jewel closes out the on-air winter fundraising extravaganza.
“Jewel was extremely gracious to accept our invitation to participate and we are beyond thrilled to have her headlining the Tiny Station Concert from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday,” said Pallone.
As one of the oldest regional nonprofits, KOTO celebrated its 45th year of operation last fall. A non-underwritten, non-commercial radio station, KOTO depends on donations from listeners in order to operate.
At the end of 2019, KOTO members voted in favor to change the by-laws to allow existing members of the San Miguel Educational Fund (SMEF), the governing board of KOTO, to appoint three of seven board seats. The four SMEF members whose seats were not up for re-election reappointed Kathleen Erie, Robert Stenhammer and Jennifer Ogilvie to the board. The SMEF board also elected two ex-officio members — Gene Weil and Gary Hickox — as non-voting members.
Last month Laura Shaunette was appointed SMEF board president. In this role, she plans to “keep learning and be creative and efficient” in leading and serving the station.
“I believe that KOTO’s biggest strength is that it’s a resource for everyone,” she said. “We have such a rich history that several generations are connected to, we have an incredible news team that continues to produce thoughtful and creative programming (outside of just the news), and we are radio by-the-people, for-the-people.”
Annual fundraising represents about 40 percent of the radio station’s budgeted income, including bi-annual, on-air fund drives and other fundraising events throughout the year.
“Our worst-case scenario budget does not include any events in 2021, so that obviously has a significant impact on the budget,” said Pallone. “We are optimistic we'll be able to carry out some of our iconic events later in the year.”
In addition to operating costs, there are myriad expenses like the recent need to replace equipment at the 91.7 FM tower, which also involved engineering costs. The 105.3 translator experienced equipment failure but is newly back in operation thanks to the efforts of longtime DJ Axel “Axeman” Koch and Telluride Outfitter's Mike Doherty aka MD Famous Artist, who conducted a successful mission via snowmobile to access the remote site.
“We also just replaced our streaming equipment at the station,” Pallone added. “There will always be improvements and updates that need to be made to KOTO’s repertoire of equipment; that's the nature of the industry.”
As always, KOTO will offer an array of incentivizing gifts to support this winter fundraising effort.
“KOTO tie-dye socks, baby! Don't be caught at a festival without them,” Pallone said. “We've also had a pair of skis generously donated by Wagner, a brand new bluetooth turntable music center, vinyl from Telluride Music Company, a photo on canvas from Kamruz Gallery and daily Siam gift card drawings.”
Winter fundraising will run the usual two-week period with the goal of raising as much money for KOTO as possible. To donate, call in on Guest DJ Day to 970- 728-4333 or head to koto.org to donate and to view available fundraising gifts. You can also drop a check in the mail to KOTO Radio, PO Box 1069, Telluride, Colorado, 81435.
