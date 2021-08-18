San Miguel County’s positivity rate for COVID-19 is 16.5 percent, a figure county public health director Grace Franklin called “dramatically concerning.” During her weekly public health update Wednesday to the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) sitting as the board of public health, Franklin reported rising metrics across the board, and often used the word “concerning” to describe those upward trends in case rates, hospitalization and evidence of the coronavirus — specifically the highly contagious Delta variant — from testing of samples taken from the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Plant.
“Last week we had 21 new positive cases within our county, and we currently have 16 active local cases,” Franklin said. “Our incidence rate is really continuing to grow upward into a concerning level. Our positivity rate is extremely high, at 16.5 percent, and quite, quite dramatically concerning. When we look at incidents and positivity rate, positivity rate talks partially about what the disease burden is in our community, but also how much testing we are doing. The number of people who are currently sick is being woefully under-tested based off of this positivity rate.”
Given the Delta variant’s highly contagious nature, Franklin said social spread is primarily how people are getting infected.
“When we look at exposure categories that social piece is really taking the stronghold there, folks are maintaining their behaviors like it was at the beginning of the summer,” she said. “We can no longer really look at our choices at the same level that we did during the early summer when folks were vaccinated and we didn't have a transmissible virus. So there's just a lot more spread because of a lot more socialization, and then we're seeing it spread from there to the workplace and household really quickly.”
Franklin laid out for commissioners Lance Waring and Kris Holstrom (Hilary Cooper was unable to attend Wednesday) just how the numbers have risen over the past several months.
“In early May, we had our two or three large outbreaks in the Norwood area, which really led to a high case rate, but after that subsided we've had very low cases over the summer,” she explained. “We've been seeing as the Delta has taken off on the east end, it's really grown quite tremendously from just a identified caseload. It’s important to remember we're still not capturing all tests so this data under-represents what we're seeing.”
The question of mask use, particularly as students head back to the classroom, is one that frustrates public health officials. Franklin pointed to studies that showed school districts elsewhere in the country that required mask use in the classroom and that demonstrated how the policy kept case counts low compared to those districts with no mask policy in place.
“I know for our school districts, we've had ongoing conversations, for the last, well, like forever but specifically towards this upcoming school year, which a lot of the schools are now back today,” Franklin said. “It's really been the conversation of how do we continue to layer protective measures to protect our students and all schools have been thinking about it in that layered approach. But for some reason the mask piece has become a much more contentious part of it. I think about, what is our ultimate goal? Our ultimate goal is to keep our kids healthy and happy, and being in in-person learning is the number one way to do that, to take care of their mental health and continue to provide them the quality education. And so, as a Board of Health, I really do want to change our conversations … I feel like as public health, we've been very clear about the need for universal masking and the need for masking indoors in public. But that doesn't seem to be the ongoing trend.”
She asked the BOCC for direction as to public policy.
“I do feel like you have given us very clear information all along,” Waring said. “And the last two weeks, you have been sounding the alarm, and without sounding strident you have been very clear that we are facing another spike, and the numbers are obvious, and we're not changing our behavior. Those are problems for all of us as a community, as a county.”
Local physician and an advisor to county health department throughout the pandemic, Dr. Jeffrey Kocher, urged a shift in public policy regarding mask use, noting that when a high vaccination rate earlier in the spring into summer paved the way for easing those policies, there was no Delta variant.
“I think that policy really was formulated prior to the Delta surge, and prior to the appreciation that we're seeing as much vaccine failure as we are,” Kocher said. “We are going to require masks for the pre-K through the 12 age group, because they're not vaccinated, which is totally appropriate. But we're not going to require masks in the older kids, and we know now that a substantial number of them will become infected. When that happens, they will spread it to their classmates, and we're looking at the potential to go through a third year of shutting down our schools, and having children potentially missing out on in-person education. So that's just something I think that should be carefully considered and thought about, and I think maybe the policy that informed the current decision doesn't really hold water right now in the face of the Delta surge and what we're seeing in terms of our rising incidence of disease here.”
Another repercussion of the Delta variant is that vaccine effectiveness statewide is declining, as data shows more fully vaccinated people are being infected by the virus. The uptick in so-called “breakthrough” cases, those who test positive despite being fully vaccinated, has put much of the state in an elevated “yellow” status.
Kocher also spoke to the advent of third doses, or boosters, for previously vaccinated individuals.
“The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) did come out with a decision that starting the week of Sept. 20 They would be offering widespread third vaccines for anybody who had the previous RNA vaccine so it's moved from chatter to policy just within the last few minutes,” Kocher said. “I'd like to point out that our wastewater data absolutely predicted this current bump, and it did so a little bit ahead of what we're seeing now in terms of clinical cases. I've been talking about declining vaccine efficacy. At these meetings and other places over the last six weeks or so, and some of the data that the CDC said they use to inform their decision regarding a third dose include the fact that 15 percent of hospitalizations, across the U.S. are currently in vaccinated people. South Carolina, just the other day, reported their findings just for the month of July, and 23 percent of their hospitalizations were in fully vaccinated people, and 19 percent of their deaths. Here in Colorado, according to the information that director Franklin just presented, it looks to me like our rate of fully vaccinated people being hospitalized is around 13.5 percent so we're very close to what the CDC says is the U.S. average.”
Still, data shows that the Delta variant is most prevalent among the unvaccinated.
With testing opportunities ramped up in response to the surge — primarily among the unvaccinated — the number of people getting tested has risen. Franklin reported 157 people at the re-installed Microgen testing site at the Lawson Hill intercept lot on Mondays and Tuesdays, a number she said was encouraging.
Franklin will again present her department’s weekly update at next Wednesday’s BOCC meeting, at 12:45 p.m. For complete information on COVID metrics, testing and vaccination opportunities, visit sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
