By 9 a.m. on July 24, a very special package was on its way to Cleveland, destined to radically change, or even save, the life of a complete stranger. The package contained the left kidney of Shawnna Rice, who was under general anesthesia at UCHealth in Denver, the recent recipient of a procedure called hand-assisted laparoscopic nephrectomy, during which Dr. Kendra Conzen combined the use of camera technology and her own hand to remove Rice’s kidney.
Rice, a Telluride resident, had elected to donate one of her kidneys in a non-directed donation. The life-changing gift would go to an anonymous recipient. Over the past year, Rice had gone through extensive screenings to ensure she was a good candidate for kidney donation, likely to experience a smooth and full recovery with minimal long-term risks.
“You generally have to be very healthy, and I’m fortunate to be a pretty healthy person,” Rice said.
Still, the act of donating a vital organ to someone you’ve never met and know nothing about is no small decision. Rice found inspiration for the yearlong process in her younger brother, who was diagnosed with a very rare liver condition in his mid-20s. After a first liver transplant failed, her brother was able to receive a successful second transplant.
“He was so ill, and it was disheartening because nobody in the family was a match,” she recalled of the period during which he waited for a liver match. Her brother, she noted, is now thriving.
“It completely turned his life around,” Rice said of his transplant surgery.
Though Rice was unable to directly donate to her brother, it got her thinking, and she began to learn about the possibility of becoming a living kidney donor.
“I thought, ‘Well, I’m healthy,’” said Rice, 32. “It was about a year from the start of the process to the donation date, and it’s been a really cool full-circle experience. My brother’s transplant team was my transplant team.”
In the United States, approximately 670,000 people live with end-stage renal disease, with more than 100,000 patients on the waitlist for a transplant, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing. Many of those with failing kidneys must undergo regular dialysis treatments, a time-consuming procedure in which a machine manually performs the filtering work of the kidneys multiple times a week. For many on the waitlist, the donation simply doesn’t arrive in time; about 13 people die everyday while waiting for an organ match.
While Rice only knows that the recipient of her kidney lives in Cleveland and is between 40 and 60 years old, she was relieved to learn that the recipient’s transplant surgery went well, given that donors must sign paperwork acknowledging that contingencies during transport may result in a non-viable organ.
“I was elated to know that it was successful,” she said of the recipient’s surgery.
Post-surgery, both Rice and the recipient have the opportunity to decide whether they’d like to communicate with one another. While she hopes to one day connect with the recipient of her kidney, she called the experience of becoming a living donor “nothing but positive.” Thanks to a donation strategy known as “donor chains,” Rice not only directly changed or saved the life of her recipient, but also initiated a “chain” of donors in which non-compatible living donors are matched with compatible recipients.
“To find out that the chain continued, that three people after my donation received kidney transplants, was really cool,” she said. “Three more people who were on the waitlist and going through dialysis probably every single day don’t have to do that anymore.”
Rice’s brother, Eric, called Rice’s donation, which resulted in four total transplants, the “silver lining” to a debilitating illness that had robbed him of his energy, finances, relationships and nearly his life.
“A healthy person has the power to completely cure someone’s disease in a lot of situations,” he said. “Transplantation can be a complete cure. I was literally on death’s doorstep, and overnight that all changed.”
The gratitude he has for the “gift of life” he received as an organ recipient is difficult to express in words, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made the outlook even more bleak for many awaiting a match on lengthy waitlists as elective surgeries slowed.
“I got a new liver, and my life changed completely. That’s not possible without someone saying ‘yes,’” he said. “I’m just so proud of her.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.