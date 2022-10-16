In an effort to provide better transit accessibility for elderly and disabled riders, the San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) has teamed up with Fehr & Peers this year to conduct a study and analysis of such services.
Jason Miller, the transportation consulting firm’s project leader, presented an update to the SMART board Thursday during a virtual meeting.
“We kicked off in December 2021, formally, but really got going in January through March, and worked on kicking off with the SMART team and getting some stakeholder interviews going. … And then just digging into the state of specialized transit needs within your service area,” he explained. “We held some public open house meetings, focus groups in May, those were in the Nucla-Naturita area, Norwood, Mountain Village and Telluride. Then worked on through the summer, the draft improvements. We did a community survey later in the summer on some of the concepts where there are opportunities. Then working towards the development of a final roadmap with community priorities. So the purpose of today is to bring you up to speed with some of our findings, but to really have a dialogue with you all about your perspectives and some of the things that need to be incorporated into the final plan.”
A final plan will be presented to SMART by the end of the year, Miller added.
A majority of those who completed the community survey were from Telluride, as it was difficult at times throughout the year to reach people in the West End and Norwood communities. Miller recognized SMART Operations Manager Kari Distefano’s continued commitment to the outreach and making sure as many people as possible had a chance to provide input about their service needs.
“I want to commend her. She did a lot of legwork, a lot of groundwork, not only on trying to get folks to respond to the survey but trying to get folks out to the focus groups. And it's been challenging. I want to acknowledge that I think we've made a really good effort to get public input,” he said. “But it's been a little bit limited, and less than we would hope overall. I think it kind of speaks to the fact that many people who may be experiencing mobility challenges, whether it be because of aging or a physical mobility challenge, are figuring it out. I think that's the type of mountain attitude. Folks are pretty hardy and have lived maybe without these services for a long time and don't understand maybe that it's a possibility, if we were to hear from them.”
The results of mobility gaps study suggested a standardized Tri-County Health Network medical shuttle service, increased medical shuttle frequency in general and a West End dial-a-ride option. SMART could partner with Tri-County Health, All Points Transit and health care providers to achieve those services, Miller explained. New service recommendations include a shuttle to Durango, West End volunteer driver program and senior lunch dial-a-ride.
“We believe this makes it easier to make medical appointments, scheduled medical work with medical providers, so that (riders) can understand what the schedule is, and really build more ridership around that,” Miller said of standardizing schedules. “ … The second recommendation here is to increase the frequency of that, so that you would have multiple departures per week going in to Montrose and Grand Junction.”
He went on to recommend four community priorities, including a marketing campaign, new website or printed resource, standardized Tri-County medical shuttle schedule, and dedicated senior lunch dial-a-ride service. The final plan, Miller added, will outline costs and ease of implementation for each recommended service option, an implementation plan, and partnership opportunities moving forward.
