San Miguel County officials were again reminded that though public health measures enacted to control the spread of COVID-19 have proven effective in keeping case counts relatively low, the virus is nonetheless present. At Wednesday’s meeting of the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), public health director, Grace Franklin, informed the board that the county is “still doing pretty darned well” in terms of keeping case counts low.
However, Franklin reported that ongoing surveillance testing of sewage at the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Plant, which can reveal local coronavirus trends days before symptoms in affected individuals occur, has indicated elevated levels in samples taken last week. The virus, which is shed in human feces, was detected in low levels last month, Franklin said, but technicians with the Fort Collins-based testing company, GT Molecular, have asked for additional samples to determine whether the noticeable uptick indicates an imminent surge in cases, or is an anomaly. Franklin said someone dumping an RV’s worth of waste could be an example of an incident that could skew figures. Or, she said, it could be an indication of greater COVID presence in the community.
“This is a signal,” Franklin told the board, reminding them that viral shedding occurs 5-7 days prior to becoming symptomatic. “We could use it as warning flag.”
Further results of subsequent testing are pending.
The county continues to explore means of rapid and accurate testing to aid health care workers and area clinics. The Abbot Id Now model is already on backlog, as Colorado providers chase similar goals as county officials, Franklin said.
“We’re dabbling with a number of (testing) options and we’ll see what will stick,” Franklin said of the research.
In other health-related news, the region’s public health directors will soon be able to avail themselves of the services of an epidemiologist, who will guide them in public health decisions as the pandemic continues. Sandra Cinor is working through the West Central Public Health Partnership through the CDC Foundation. Cinor’s services will provided for free through March 2021. She will advise officials in Delta, Ouray, Gunnison and Hinsdale counties, as well as San Miguel County.
The county’s emergency manager, Henry Mitchell, reported that, in concert with the county’s federal and state partners, the Stage 1 fire ban has been lifted. Mitchell fielded concerns from the commissioners about lifting the ban despite continued dry conditions.
“People have questions,” said commissioner Kris Holstrom. “There’s no moisture.”
Mitchell explained that though there still hasn’t been any precipitation, colder temperatures and shorter days contribute to metrics fire officials use to determine fire danger.
“It seems dry but the indices are dropping day by day,” Mitchell said. “Human starts have been minimal … (fire indicators) are drifting down for danger points.”
Mitchell also reported that a large donation of hand sanitizer from Tito’s Vodka of Austin, Texas, had been received and was being distributed to organizations such as libraries, schools and county departments.
Commissioner Lance Waring, who chairs the Lodging Oversight Committee, a sub-group of the county-led Economic Recovery Committee, said that group learned of a large house party in a rental that required the presence of law enforcement to disperse. Waring said that with the coming winter season, the group foresaw more frequent occurrences of indoor parties with the colder temperatures. The committee, he said, is considering limiting the number of occupants in rentals based on sleeping capacity as a potential measure to curb large gatherings.
Commissioner Holstrom said that as chair of the ERC, she was encouraged and “confident in our community,” based on recent work with restaurateurs and other industry groups as the business community faces the challenges of operating during a pandemic in winter. She also noted that, to discourage large gatherings, the Telluride school district has canceled its annual Halloween parade down Colorado Avenue.
In planning matters, the solar array on Last Dollar Road, which is operated by Erdman Energy, passed its annual review with flying colors, despite objections from Wilson Mesa resident Charles Price. Both the County Planning Commission and the BOCC determined Tim Erdman’s operation had met all the conditions attached to his county-issued special use permit and that he could continue with his enterprise. Price has long objected to the array, which is visible from his Wilson Mesa residence, citing habitat disruption and other concerns. He called county support of the solar array “virtue signaling,” and called the term “solar garden” Orwellian. The commissioners approved the special use permit unanimously.
