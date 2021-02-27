FEB. 10
Seller: Gregory and Christina Steil
Buyer: Tau Ceti Capital Ltd
Property: San Joaquin Road Unit 7 (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $740,000
Seller: Travis Sample
Buyer: Steve and Roberta Brechtel
Property: Stonegate Drive (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $335,000
FEB. 12
Seller: Mark and Cathy Carlson
Buyer: Robert Hannam and Camilla Saufley
Property: 2500 County Road 58P, Placerville
Price: $855,000
FEB. 16
Seller: Kurt Budenbender and Addie Moran
Buyer: Turnberry Partners LLC
Property: 568 Mountain Village Blvd. No. HC519 & HC 519L, Mountain Village
Price: $1.15 million
Seller: Lone Cone Land LLC
Buyer: Grand LLC
Property: County Road V44 E, Norwood
Price: $90,000
Seller: Scott and Mary Heape, and Alfred and Mary Rodriquez
Buyer: Ellen Yarrell
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 512-2D, Mountain Village
Price: $220,000
FEB. 16
Seller: Luxwest Captial Partners LLC
Buyer: Gerald and Elizabeth Cook
Property: 136 Country Club Drive No. 429, Mountain Village
Price: $184,000
FEB. 19
Seller: BJKS Properties LTD
Buyer: Meader Famco LLC
Property: 14 Stonegate Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $4.15 million
FEB. 22
Seller: Thomas Schwartz Trust
Buyer: Gate Family Trust
Property: 146 Hood Park Road, Mountain Village
Price: $7.795 million
Seller: Michael Crabtree and William Nix
Buyer: Jay Scott
Property: 7300 County Road 44ZS, Norwood
Price: $419,930
Seller: Michael Wilkerson
Buyer: Soonam Lee
Property: 890 County Road 42Z S, Norwood
Price: $430,000
Seller: Sandra Dubois
Buyer: Valley View I & II LLC
Property: 240 South Mahoney Drive No. 7, Telluride
Price: $1.79 million
FEB. 23
Seller: Liquor Barn Real Estate LLC
Buyer: Eat-2102 LLC
Property: 568 Mountain Village Blvd. No. RC436, Mountain Village
Price: $1.05 million
FEB. 24
Seller: Matthew McEvoy
Buyer: 747 West Pacific LLC
Property: 747 West Pacific Ave. No. 526, Telluride
Price: $1.35 million
Seller: William Blaschke and Joan Collum
Buyer: Jon and Gwen Ford
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 309-8, Mountain Village
Price: $54,000
Seller: Trond Skramstad
Buyer: Joan Witty Family Trust
Property: 673 East Pandora Ave., Telluride
Price: $6.05 million
Seller: Power Family LLC
Buyer: Camp High Country LLC
Property: 121 High Country Road, Mountain Village
Price: $4.875 million
