FEB. 10

Seller: Gregory and Christina Steil

Buyer: Tau Ceti Capital Ltd 

Property: San Joaquin Road Unit 7 (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $740,000

Seller: Travis Sample

Buyer: Steve and Roberta Brechtel 

Property: Stonegate Drive (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $335,000 

FEB. 12

Seller: Mark and Cathy Carlson

Buyer: Robert Hannam and Camilla Saufley  

Property: 2500 County Road 58P, Placerville

Price: $855,000 

FEB. 16 

Seller: Kurt Budenbender and Addie Moran

Buyer: Turnberry Partners LLC

Property: 568 Mountain Village Blvd. No. HC519 & HC 519L, Mountain Village 

Price: $1.15 million

Seller: Lone Cone Land LLC 

Buyer: Grand LLC

Property: County Road V44 E, Norwood 

Price: $90,000 

Seller: Scott and Mary Heape, and Alfred and Mary Rodriquez      

Buyer: Ellen Yarrell  

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 512-2D, Mountain Village 

Price: $220,000 

FEB. 16

Seller: Luxwest Captial Partners LLC     

Buyer: Gerald and Elizabeth Cook

Property: 136 Country Club Drive No. 429, Mountain Village

Price: $184,000 

FEB. 19

Seller: BJKS Properties LTD

Buyer: Meader Famco LLC

Property: 14 Stonegate Drive, Mountain Village

Price: $4.15 million 

FEB. 22

Seller: Thomas Schwartz Trust

Buyer: Gate Family Trust

Property: 146 Hood Park Road, Mountain Village 

Price: $7.795 million 

Seller: Michael Crabtree and William Nix 

Buyer: Jay Scott

Property: 7300 County Road 44ZS, Norwood 

Price: $419,930 

Seller: Michael Wilkerson

Buyer: Soonam Lee 

Property: 890 County Road 42Z S, Norwood

Price: $430,000 

Seller: Sandra Dubois 

Buyer: Valley View I & II LLC

Property: 240 South Mahoney Drive No. 7, Telluride  

Price: $1.79 million

FEB. 23

Seller: Liquor Barn Real Estate LLC 

Buyer: Eat-2102 LLC 

Property: 568 Mountain Village Blvd. No. RC436, Mountain Village

Price: $1.05 million 

FEB. 24

Seller: Matthew McEvoy 

Buyer: 747 West Pacific LLC 

Property: 747 West Pacific Ave. No. 526, Telluride 

Price: $1.35 million 

Seller: William Blaschke and Joan Collum 

Buyer: Jon and Gwen Ford

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 309-8, Mountain Village 

Price: $54,000 

Seller: Trond Skramstad

Buyer: Joan Witty Family Trust  

Property: 673 East Pandora Ave., Telluride   

Price: $6.05 million 

Seller: Power Family LLC 

Buyer: Camp High Country LLC  

Property: 121 High Country Road, Mountain Village

Price: $4.875 million 