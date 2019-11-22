SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
OCT. 28
SUMMER TIRES CLUB FALL MEETING: A snow squall confounded a number of motorists on Keystone Hill.
SEMI-STUCK: The same weather event rendered a semi helpless on Lizard Head Pass until a plow was able to clear the road.
SNOW DAZE: A deputy assisted state patrol with an accident near Sawpit.
NOT ALL WHO WANDER ARE LOST: A deputy took a report of lost sheep on Lizard Head Pass.
HOW DO I ARREST THEE? LET ME COUNT THE WAYS: A female was arrested for driving under revocation, unlawful possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
GAS, GAS, GAS: Can’t go up Norwood Hill without it.
OCT. 29
MEDICAL ASSIST: Deputies responded to the Redvale area to assist medical personnel with a subject that was not breathing.
CRUNCH TIME: Deputies assisted state patrol with an accident near Matterhorn campground.
SUSPICIOUS ACITIVITY: A Lawson Hill resident observed something suspicious near their residence. Though no crimes were committed, the resident was advised to call back with more info, if need be.
SMOKIN’: A report of smoke on Wilson Mesa was determined to be from a controlled burn.
SNOW TIRES ARE A THING: A number of motorists needed help getting traction up Keystone Hill.
HAVE YOU SWITCHED OUT YOUR SUMMER TIRES YET?: This guy didn’t and got stuck in a snow bank.
OCT. 30
BASKETBALL JONES: Rocks the size of basketballs were reported on the road.
LEAVE ME ALONE: There is an ongoing investigation into a report of harassment.
NO BODY HOME: A deputy found an unattended vehicle in the county parking lot at Lawson Hill with its rear compartment opened. The deputy closed it.
OCT. 31
AUTO-BAAAAHN: A sheep was spotted on Lizard Head Pass apparently sans herd.
NABBED: A man was arrested for a felony warrant out of San Miguel County for 1st degree criminal trespass of a dwelling and theft of more than $5,000 and less than $20,000.
NOT SO FAST: After a brief foot chase, a man was taken into custody for resisting arrest, obstruction of a police officer, and then arrested when it was discovered he had a felony warrant out of Arizona.
NOV. 1
STRANGER THINGS: A report was taken of a series of suspicious incidents on a Telluride area property.
NOV. 3
OVERDUE: A hunter was reported overdue when he became separated from his partner while tracking elk. The hunter was later located walking toward the highway with a flashlight. He was prepared for the weather and had a GPS for navigation.
NOV. 5
ARRESTED AND GRILLED: A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant at a local burger joint.
WAPITI DOWN: A vehicle versus elk accident resulted in a dead ungulate and less than $1,000 damage to the vehicle.
NOV. 6
ARREST: A Nucla man was arrested on multiple felony warrants.
SCAM-A-LAM-A DING-DONG: No one, repeat, no one will ever call you from the Social Security Administration. And if they ask you to purchase WalMart gift card, consider it a red flag warning. Tell them politely where to stick it before hanging up and going about your day.
CUT: A deputy and the father of a young man with a serious laceration stemmed the bleeding until the emergency medical services folks arrived.
NOV. 7
JUST SO YOU KNOW: Deputies are investigating a drugs case.
NOV. 8
DO NOT FORGIVE: A possible trespasser was reported in the Ski Ranches area, but could not be located.
NOV. 9
ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL: An inopportune nap led to a crash and a ticket for careless driving.
NOV. 10
CLOSE CALL: A driver was issued a summons for failure to yield right of way to stationary emergency vehicle after nearly hitting two police officers working an accident scene.
NOV. 11
DOGGONE: A ranch dog trespassed and the owner was called to pick up the dog.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
OCT. 20
UNINSURED: A man was issued a summons for not being able to provide proof of insurance.
NOV. 5
PAIN IN THE GLASS: A witness reported that two men were heard saying, “Let’s get out of here,” after one of them accidently fell into and breaking a pane of glass at the Last Dollar Saloon.
NOV. 18
END OF THE AFFAIR: A woman was arrested for domestic violence after physically trying to prevent her lover from ending an affair.
Editor's note: Cop shop is compiled and written by Daily Planet staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.