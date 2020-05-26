Add the Telluride Jazz Festival to the long list of summer events that have been canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Festival organizers announced the decision Tuesday to postpone the Aug. 7-9 gathering to Aug. 13-15, 2021.
“It is with deep disappointment and great sadness that I write to you today to announce that we have had to make the difficult decision to postpone this summer's 44th Annual Telluride Jazz Festival,” said Peter Bell, executive director of the Telluride Society for Jazz, which is the nonprofit that owns the festival, in a news release. “Our festival has persevered every year since 1977, through torrential rains, summer snow storms, airline strikes, recessions and other challenges, but this year the only way to meet the challenge of keeping you — our valued audience members, our staff, and the many performers who perform on our stage — safe is to wait until next year.”
Bell explained that there have been ongoing discussions between organizers, including the society’s board members and production partner SBG Productions, and the recent cancelations of the Newport and Monterey jazz festivals made it clear that “the safest, soundest decision for all concerned” was to forgo this summer’s Telluride Jazz Festival, Bell explained Tuesday from his home in Washington D.C.
“There’s no real formal process because like everything else in this situation no one’s ever been through something quite like this,” he said, adding that this will be the first summer without jazz in Telluride Town Park in the festival’s history.
Ticket-holders have the options of rolling over tickets to next year's festival, obtaining a full refund, partial refund and partial donation to the Telluride Society for Jazz, or donating the ticket price to the Telluride Society for Jazz. All donations are considered tax deductible as a charitable contribution on personal income taxes. Those who use their tickets for the 2021 festival will receive special perks, including early access to purchase 2021 tickets and more. For more information, visit telluridejazz.org/covid-19-postponement.
“If you are in a position to do so, please consider helping us out with a donation of all or part of the ticket purchase you have already made. … Your support will help us all stay in tune,” Bell said in his statement included in the news release.
Preservation Hall Jazz Band, The Budos Band, The Hot Sardines, Poncho Sanchez, Catherine Russell, Christian Sands, Kelly Finnigan and the Atonements, along with a handful of local groups and student ensembles, have committed to next year’s festival already.
“Most of the artists have expressed a willingness to postpone their appearance and a desire to perform at our festival in 2021 instead,” Bell said. “Artists who know Telluride love to perform at our Town Park venue, which some refer to it as ‘a little slice of heaven,’ an emotion with which we can all agree.”
Bell, who said he is disappointed that he won’t be visiting Telluride this summer as he’s done the past 23 years, is organizing virtual jazz fest offerings with festival alumni this year for Aug. 7-9.
“And, to provide some musical entertainment for our audience members who find yourselves ‘festing in place’ this year, several musicians who have come through our Telluride Jazz Student All-Stars program and are now off on exciting careers as performers and educators are working on a virtual experience for your viewing pleasure later this summer,” he said.
The jazz festival is the latest summer event to fall victim to the pandemic, as physical distancing and wearing a facemask are required to combat the spread.
Jacob Bomersback, director of marketing & multimedia for SBG Productions, which also produces Telluride Blues & Brews Festival, said Tuesday that the annual September festival is still on as of now.
