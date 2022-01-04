It's no secret that one of the biggest challenges facing mountain towns like Telluride is adequate staffing. While housing has contributed to the labor shortage, the pandemic has exacerbated the issue, as it continues to affect local businesses, particularly with the recent surge of positive COVID-19 cases in San Miguel County. As of press time Tuesday afternoon, there were 318 active local cases.
Multiple businesses have struggled to stay open during one of the busiest times of the year. Before the holidays, the county reported a steep increase in positive cases, including the presence of the omicron variant. The recent spike resulted in the cancellation of several events, and further impacted staffing at businesses and schools.
According to Telluride School District Superintendent John Pandolfo, 21 staff members were out on Monday, the first day of school following winter break, due to COVID exposure or positive tests.
"Which is about 13 percent of our total workforce," he added.
The district is in need of substitutes and will hold a substitute teacher recruiting fair Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. at the Wilkinson Public Library. The recent surge is different from previous ones in that more people are testing positive.
"Positivity rates of 25-30 percent could impact our staffing in a way that we have not been impacted before," Pandolfo said.
As of Tuesday, the district does not have any plans to transition virtual learning, though continuing to meet staffing needs will be a challenge.
"With results coming in late (Wednesday) from Sunday's COVID testing, it is possible we may have even more staff and students out on Wednesday. We will do everything we can to staff classrooms with substitutes when the assigned teacher is out and continue in-person learning," said Pandolfo in a Tuesday email update.
Unlike schools, local businesses do not have a winter break. With the recent surge of cases just prior to Christmas, many businesses operated short-handed or had to close entirely for a few days.
Stronghouse Brew Pub closed for just under fours days around Christmas. At the time, about half of their front-of-house employees had been exposed to COVID and could not come into work. General manager Mike Hayes explained that they closed not only due to COVID and physical health concerns, but also to protect the mental health of the workers that were not exposed and were still able to work.
"We lost enough staff to not sustain a healthy environment — one, with COVID, and two, with the staff that was physically healthy and their mental health — to stress people out and have them work doubles for four or five days in a row just wasn't sustainable," Hayes said.
He acknowledged closing for a few days was a tough decision to make as a business.
"All we can do, in my opinion, is do our best to protect ourselves and our staff and the guests and their experience," Hayes said.
Last week, the CDC announced new guidelines shortening the recommended period of isolation for people with COVID to five days, "if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by five days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter," according to CDC.gov.
Ray Farnsworth, the managing partner for the New Sheridan, was glad to hear of the latest guidelines. Both the hotel and food-and-beverage operations for the New Sheridan have been affected by the labor shortage and the recent increase in COVID cases.
"I was relieved to hear of the CDC's new guidelines that allowed for asymptomatic employees that are vaccinated and who have been out for at least five days to be eligible to return to work. That cut the wait time in half, which as an employer is huge," Farnsworth said.
At the New Sheridan, management is paying careful attention to each individual case, he added, to ensure the health and safety of customers and staff.
"All businesses in Telluride, headed into the winter season, were already short-staffed, and I think that is for a variety of reasons, which include employees leaving the area because they have been out-priced and an acute lack of affordable housing, and that has certainly exacerbated the shortage of available workers," he said.
While the labor shortage was prevalent before COVID, the uncertainty of the pandemic places businesses, like Floradora Saloon, in difficult and stressful positions.
"Every day, you're just waiting for the text message or the phone call of someone saying they can't come in, and you have to scramble to find a replacement. If someone is losing their housing, you get at least 15 to 20 days (notice). But with COVID, if someone's symptomatic or tests positive, snap, they're out right away, and it's just a little bit tougher," Floradora owner Hurley Kane said.
Up on the mountain, Telski has seen its fair share of challenges over the holiday season. Still, Patrick Latcham, Telski’s VP of sales and marketing, is optimistic about the CDC's recent announcement.
"It was a struggle to keep our outlets open with the COVID spike. We had to close some venues for a day at a time or have reduced hours and offerings. However, our amazing team stepped up to the challenge and worked extra hours and extra hard to pull us through," Latcham said. "The quick adoption of the new CDC guidelines by the county was also a game-changer. We are having a significant number of employees return to work this week, which is a very welcomed sight."
