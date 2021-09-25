When it comes to a major music festival a lot can go wrong. But despite all the moving parts required to host a festival with as many as 9,000 music lovers in Telluride Town Park, the dominant word used by the various agencies involved with the 27th annual Telluride Blues & Brews Festival’s recap was “smooth.” And that’s even during a pandemic.
The recap took place this year via emails rather than the post-fest Tuesday in-person gathering in Telluride’s community room adjacent to the Telluride Marshal’s Department. Compiled by the town’s Parks & Recreation department director, Stephanie Jaquet, input was provided by her department, law enforcement, emergency medical personnel, San Miguel County public health, and the festival’s core staff.
“Festival operations in Town Park and around town went smoothly,” Jaquet wrote in an email.
Though the festival is set at 9,000 attendees, actual attendance was lower. Jaquet reported that total crowd size per day, which includes both sales and comps, was 7,309 on Friday, 7,705 Saturday and 6,743 on Sunday, the final day. All three days were sold out before the start of the festival.
The maximum of 1,400 campers were pre-sold for Town Park camping areas. This year, 200 fewer campers were approved by the Open Space Commission to camp in Zone 1 this year and an estimated 1,132 campers checked in.
Like everything else this summer, the overlay of the persistent COVID-19 pandemic, fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant, was evident. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID tests were required for entry, approval marked by red and white-striped wristbands. Mask-wearing people dotted the festival grounds, despite the outdoor setting. Public health officials reported good protocols and compliance with the county’s indoor mask mandate, as well as giving a thumbs-up for the food vendors dishing up chicken nuggets, shrimp platters, Cubano sandwiches, Greek salads, waffle fries and more to the crowd.
Law enforcement officials said the weekend was — there’s that word again — smooth, overall. Thursday night and Sunday night, there were a total of 132 calls for service, four arrests (one in festival grounds), and 20 parking tickets were issued. Likewise, emergency medical personnel said there were “minimal festival contacts.”
The festival kept the musical acts onstage to a strict schedule, particularly the final acts of each day, which played their final notes before the 10 p.m. curfew on the Town Park stage and 1 a.m. on the Blues Stage in the Town Park Pavilion. Festivals are financially motivated to end by each day’s curfew. Running over curfew incurs a steep fine of $1,000 per minute.
Additionally, according to Jaquet’s summary approximately 540 vehicles were parked by event staff on town property, and around 160 contacts were made at the info barricade on the town’s west entry on the Spur.
Festival staff was awash in gratitude following the three-day weekend that was, save for a Saturday night rainstorm during headliner Taj Mahal’s set, graced with sunny skies and mild temperatures. And they’re looking ahead already.
“It’s hard to put into words how grateful we are for our festival community,’ said SBG Productions’ Director of Marketing, Jacob Bomersback. “For the support, kind words, patience and cooperation during this past year. The planning is already underway for next year and we can’t wait to celebrate our 28th year on Sept. 16-18, 2022.
Though the 2020 gathering was cancelled, a majority of the artists booked then were able to carry their commitment into 2021. There were a few last-minute bookings the SBG team had to handle, notably headliner Buddy Guy, who was advised to bow out citing health reasons. Taj Mahal performed in his stead.
“Being able to deal with cancellations andreplacements is nothing new for us,” Bomersback explained. “It’s part of the business and just something you have to be prepared to handle on the fly, especially in a year of so much uncertainty. We’ve been adapting to the changing landscape of the pandemic ever since we officially came back online in May. It wasn’t easy condensing something that usually takes a full year to put together and cram it into four months. But the end result was nothing short of magic. It really was a phenomenal weekend.”
