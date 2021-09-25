Jewel performed “Love is a Rose” with Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real Sunday night of Telluride Blues & Brews as part of a festival-capping super jam featuring festival artists Nathaniel Rateliffe, Larkin Poe, Amythyst Kiah, The Allman-Betts band and Jamestown Revival. (Photo courtesy of Telluride Blues & Brews Festival/SBG Productions)