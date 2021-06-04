The skatepark neighboring the Voodoo Lounge art studios is often busy with skateboarders of all skill levels. Whether it’s the street features or three-foot pipe, local enthusiasts have always enjoyed the space in learning and honing their four-wheeled hobby.
But when the Town of Telluride decided to explore, and more recently approve, an affordable housing initiative on the lot near the corner of Pacific Avenue and Willow Street, which would eliminate that space, the local skateboarding scene went to officials to express their desire to relocate and recreate that park’s elements in another location.
“As soon as we heard about those plans a couple years ago, we started talking to town council and figuring out how we can replace that because it’s such a heavily used park,” said Craig Wasserman, who owns the Drop Boardshop and has served as the volunteer skateboard community liaison to town officials. “The stuff at Voodoo is a lot more approachable. It’s also a lot more street-focused skateboarding. The kids love that stuff, and they’re also a little less intimidated to skate there.”
During Telluride Parks & Recreation Commission’s recent Town Parks Master Plan Update process, officials took into account the loss of the Voodoo park and decided to expand the Town Park space. Town council also approved $300,000 for the skatepark expansion and remodel in its 2021 budget. Evergreen Skateparks was selected to handle the remodel work, which potentially could be completed this fall, according to a parks and recreation department memo. The new section will cover the area that is closest to the river. Elements of the current Town Park skate course will be re-evaluated as well.
“The bowl down there is going to stay, but the street course that is there is going to be manipulated and changed a bit so that it can be reworked into something that we want it to be. The new square footage will flow into the existing park,” Wasserman said.
The idea of having one skatepark that incorporates so many different elements is exciting, he added, and will only strengthen the already solid scene. Plus, there will be more space for people to watch and hangout.
“We have such a positive scene going on in our skatepark anyway, compared to a lot of skateparks around the world, it’ll be great to have it focused in one area, and let all the kids hang out,” Wasserman said. “I think it’s really going to add to Town Park and the overall growth of the skateboard community.”
Wasserman shared his appreciation for the town officials who were willing to listen and work with the skateboarding community in finding an alternative site, as well as allowing the new section to remain open during festivals. The current Town Park area is typically closed during such events.
“They’ve seen the scene growing and they know it’s going to continue to grow. They’ve been really receptive to it,” he said.
Evergreen Skateparks — based in Portland, Oregon — has built numerous skateparks throughout the West, including ones in Frisco and Fort Morgan, and is known for their aesthetically pleasing designs that compliment their surroundings.
“I don’t think there’s going to be anything to complain about in the Telluride scene after we get this addition because it’s going to be really phenomenal.
This Evergreen skateparks crew is very highly regarded,” Wasserman said, adding the expansion project means the park most likely won’t need to be remodeled or thought about for the next decade or so.
But while fall seems like a far way off, in the meantime, Wasserman is hosting summer skate camps through this shop. Offerings include beginner’s course, open skates and even classes for parents. For more information, visit thedropboardshop.com or Instagram (@thedropboardshop).
“We’re just really excited to teach kids skateboarding because we truly believe it’s this amazing, positive, healthy physical outlet that also teaches these kids life skills that they can use outside of the skatepark,” Wasserman said.
