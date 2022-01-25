Mountain Sprouts Preschool perched high on East Galena Avenue, hums with activity on any given day. That it is a preschool is given away by the cubbies affixed with each child’s name, the contents a happy jumble of coats, lunchboxes, backpacks and personal treasures. It’s a special, welcoming place, and each day is filled with age-appropriate learning, fun activities and lots of time spent outdoors. To keep its teachers adequately paid, the lights turned on and scholarship opportunities available, Mountain Sprouts is having an online auction that is chockfull of fun items starting next week from 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 through Saturday, Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. Preschool staff and parents are excited to see the fundraiser go live.
Mountain Sprouts parent, Madeline Tanguay, explained how the auction works.
“You log on, create an account and start bidding,” she said. “All items have a Buy It Now price and cash donations will be accepted as well. Our goal is $5,000.”
The link is 32auctions.com/MSP2022.
Tanguay listed an impressive list of auction items, one that includes everything from staycations to massages to yoga instruction.
“We have a variety of auction items from local businesses such as and staycations at Camp V and The Peaks, Telluride Yoga Center passes/private instruction, Telluride Spa Concierge massage, Happy Thoughts Mobile Car Wash detailing, Smart by Nature gift card, Telluride Truffle gift card, Alicia Pfaff Photography session, The Lodging Lab consultation, and more,’ Tanguay said. “Our grand prize is a three-night stay at Koro Sun Resort in Fiji. Our donors have been incredibly generous and we are so thankful for their support.”
Other items up for grabs include online gift cards for CP Shades clothing, authentic MLB memorabilia, and other intriguing items.
Fundraisers are the lifeblood for nonprofits, and like other early education and childcare nonprofits, teacher pay and retention is one of the key budget priorities.
“Mountain Sprouts will use the funds for their in-house scholarship program, rent and general operating, especially paying fair wages to our teachers to continue to thrive and keep staff retention in our little school,” Tanguay said.
Head teacher and Mountain Sprouts director, Trisha Clement, aka Miss Trish — “An absolute treasure and an asset to the Telluride community,” according to Tanguay — can often be spotted with her wee charges in town, as they make their way toward another outdoor adventure. Clement said a key focus of the Mountain Sprouts philosophy is that of community.
“Throughout our history, we have had different influences but we always value community and social emotional awareness,” she said. “Our students start learning young how to be in a community together.”
The Mountain Sprouts philosophy reads, in part: We believe that the role of the child at this early age is to experience the world first hand and maintain a sense of wonder. Our goal is to teach the children naturally by working through the heart not the head. Our curriculum is therefore structured to nurture the whole child by providing hands-on learning and sensory motor experiences that lay the foundation for further learning and intellectual and social development. We provide an environment where children are encouraged and supported in integrating, understanding and expanding their life experiences through five main disciplines — creative play, community, the natural world, practical work, and the arts. The role of the teacher is that of a guide, fostering good social skills, encouraging language and problem-solving skills, and presenting developmentally appropriate activities.
“In these times,” Clement said, “early childhood education takes more commitment than ever. A great way to show support is to help the preschools in town.”
Mountain Sprouts, which was established in 2001, accepts children ages 3 through 5. Tanguay said that though the school is currently full, prospective parents of children 3-5 years old, can get on a wait list.
The live auction link is 32auctions.com/MSP2022.
For more information on the preschool, or to get on a wait list for enrollment, visit sproutstelluride.com.
