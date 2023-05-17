A hundred and forty people filled the chairs that were set up for a meeting Tuesday in Norwood’s Lone Cone Library regarding a solar energy project.
More people were left standing, and about another 50 were tuning in via a shaky Zoom connection, which kept freezing and cutting out.
Nevertheless, the virtual attendees stayed put. “Man, if Norwood can’t handle 50 people on Zoom how can we handle this solar farm,” one person commented in the Zoom chat box after another intermittent interruption in the live streaming of the meeting.
Speaking in person, locals took turns sharing a microphone to give comments, read from prepared statements, ask questions and voice concerns about the plan. One person took to the mic, stated that a brochure about the plan being shared is an example of misrepresentation and manipulation and said, “We’re not laughing, we’re pissed.”
OneEnergy is proposing a plan to build a 100 megawatt Wright’s Mesa Solar Project on undeveloped parcels of land along Lone Cone Road about two miles southwest of Norwood in an area that has wetlands and migratory wildlife.
Locals and property owners in the area raised concerns regarding wildlife habitat and disruption.
“Golden eagles and bald eagles use this area frequently, in fact there are quite a few nests in the area,” one woman in the audience said. “They are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act … there are numerous migratory bird species that nest in this area. They are protected.”
A local named David, said he grew up in the area, and sees the project as a benefit to people from outside the community. He shared a concern that more advance notice wasn’t given regarding the meeting and the plan.
“Maybe you’re not used to dealing with small town America,” he said. “This is small town America and we really value honesty and communication.”
He said if OneEnergy is “going to even consider moving forward with this, you better learn about our communities.”
Six-hundred acres are involved in the plan, and on a slideshow presentation presented by OneEnergy during the meeting, a herd of sheep was shown grazing in a grassy area surrounding solar panels. Sheep grazing under solar panels has become one of the ways for controlling vegetation under the panels. But it’s also drawn scrutiny from some animal rights activists. In rural Ohio, where sheep graze under solar panels at Antioch College, a university professor began a campaign to stop this sort of grazing from taking place, citing animal rights and the costs of raising animals in the midst of climate change.
OneEnergy said 200 sheep would graze under the solar panels at Wright’s Mesa. The sheep are owned by Snyder Ranches, a OneEnergy document states.
One person noted that there are currently no trees, water or grass in the area of the development.
Locals and landowners were adamant about potential impacts to their neighborhoods, should the project move forward and be permitted to operate. Some shared concerns for surrounding properties and landowners near the project site and questioned OneEnergy’s ideas for mitigating impacts.
Tourism is one of the draws that brings people to the area, along with agriculture, farming and hunting, one person in the audience remarked, and said, “You guys are planning on putting basically an industrial park in our view, right smack dab in the middle of our tourist attraction.”
OneEnergy says the power generated from the solar project will help to power up to 27,000 homes each year and could begin as early as 2026. The power will “enter the electric grid owned by Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association” that provides power to the San Miguel Power Authority.
The Norwood Post plans to provide more coverage of this story within the next week.
