Arizona resident, Jiles Alston, was arrested Aug. 26 on several drug charges following a multi-agency narcotics investigation.
Starting in May, members of the Telluride Marshal’s Office, Seventh Judicial Drug Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Mountain Village Police Department, Colorado Bureau of Investigations, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and the Montrose Police Department conducted a narcotics investigation into Alston. Alston, a resident of Arizona, is suspected of being a significant source of supply and distribution of cocaine in the Town of Telluride.
Alston was taken into custody following the execution of an arrest warrant for charges that include possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy to sell controlled substance, selling, distributing, possessing with intent to distribute controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school/ public housing, and sale of controlled substance/ conspiracy to sell controlled substance more than 14 grams but not more than 225 grams.
Alston’s arrest is the third arrest in two years of significant drug traffickers who were selling illegal narcotics in Telluride. The first arrest took place in Telluride in 2021. The second took place in Louisiana in early 2022. Alston is alleged to have filled the void created by these first two arrests. Particularly given the fact the local region has experienced the loss of residents in just this past year due to the consumption of illegal narcotics, the Telluride Marshal’s Office and the Seventh Judicial District Drug Task Force, with the support of their federal counterparts when needed, remain committed to arresting and prosecuting the next person or persons involved in distributing illegal narcotics in the Town of Telluride.
Without the cooperation of numerous agencies, cases like these would not come to fruition. Cases such as these show the outcome of numerous agencies coming together to work toward a common goal in keeping our communities safe. The teamwork and collaboration displayed by all of the agencies involved is a testament to their dedication to protecting the communities they serve.
This investigation is on-going and additional arrests are likely. All persons charged as a result of this investigation are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
If you have any additional information, please contact the Telluride Marshal’s Office at 970-249-9110 or at the DEA tip line dea.gov/submit-tip. Tips can be left anonymously.
