Matt Hoisch came to Telluride in January 2020 to join the small, six-person staff of KOTO as the news reporter. He had spent a total of five hours in Colorado before moving to Telluride. For the past two and half years, locals have tuned their radios to KOTO to hear the news delivered by the clean, clear and steadily paced voice of Hoisch.
Now, it's time for Hoisch to leave the box canyon. In the fall, Hoisch will attend Cambridge University in England. He received a Gates Cambridge scholarship and will enroll in an 11-month program for his Master of Philosophy in Anthropocene studies, which is the study of human-caused environmental and social challenges.
"I feel so honored to have been a part of this rock-solid team that has had to adapt to so many punches over the years," Hoisch said.
When Hoisch arrived in Telluride at the beginning of 2020, it was the start of the pandemic. Over the next year, he reported on the pandemic and called the time "a crash course in local journalism." Despite the intense nature of his first year, Hoisch was "honored" to be a person community members relied on to get important information regarding COVID.
Throughout the years, Hoisch has covered elections, festivals, breaking news and all types of happenings within the canyon. He has interviewed some incredible people, like Geshe Lobsang Tenzin Negi, a monk whom Hoisch spoke to at the Bluegrass Festival this summer. Negi is a professor at Emory University who had to leave the monastic life because he "fell in love," as Hoisch reported. Now, Negi travels with the Drepung Loseling Monks in the summer and helps schedule their programming.
"He was able to renounce his vows and (marry), but also still stay connected with this life he led as a monk, which was really cool and lovely. … He was probably one of the most interesting people I've gotten to interview at KOTO," Hoisch said.
Hoisch studied environmental science and public policy as an undergrad and completed an internship with an environmental news radio program. He had little journalism experience, but he loved the way radio was interdisciplinary and a collaborative effort.
"I enjoyed it, and I never stopped enjoying it," Hoisch said.
KOTO News Director Julia Caulfield recalled when Hoisch joined the team right as COVID hit. She was impressed with his ability to bring "stories to life" while everybody was mandated to stay far from one another.
"Matt has reported so many wonderful stories in his time at KOTO, it's hard to choose one or even 20 as being the best. With that said, one of Matt's talents is weaving interviews and music together in a way that creates a beautiful audio tapestry," Caulfield said.
KOTO Executive Director Cara Pallone remembered when she first picked up Hoisch after he arrived from California at the Lawson Hill bus stop. She barely gave him enough time to unpack before she "thrust him" into participating in the KOTO lip-sync opening number.
"KOTO staff became family during COVID, and it really feels like we're losing a member of our family with Matt's departure. But the more people he can touch in this world, the better the world will be. In that respect, I'm elated he's spreading his wings," Pallone said.
By diving into his studies at Cambridge, Hoisch hopes to better understand climate change and other human actions that have significantly impacted the Earth and its ecosystems. Hoisch wants to take what he will learn over the course of the year and apply it to his work as a journalist. In the next few decades, he believes most people will "come to understand" climate change through the work of journalists and their reporting.
"The idea in my mind is that to understand this very large, distributed phenomenon is going to require journalists. Journalism is going to be an integral part of how we conceptualize this and how we think about it," Hoisch said.
Hoisch's last official day at the station is Sept. 7. He said he is going to miss the Telluride community and KOTO but will take what he learned from his time at the station with him on his next venture.
"I think one of the big things I've taken from this time at KOTO and this time in Telluride was the importance of local journalism and a sustainable community. And roles of both disseminating information and giving people a coherent sense of place," Hoisch said.
Hoisch knows that wherever he goes next, Cambridge and beyond, he wants to continue to contribute to people's sense of place through his work.
