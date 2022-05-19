Though the National Weather Service is not given to hyperbole, its forecast on Thursday sounded downright freaky.
“Snow, Wind and Fire,” a missive from the service’s Grand Junction office read.
All of that was true, but not necessarily in that order. Peak wind gusts of 30-50 mph were forecast for the region Thursday afternoon, combined with humidity in the single digits, which could (but at press time, had luckily not) add up to critical fire weather.
After that comes a powerful, late-season snowstorm, but alas, not for Telluride, which is likely to receive only a couple of inches of snow from this system, which could deposit 11-20 inches closer to the Front Range.
“Beginning Friday morning, there’s a slight chance of rain or snow showers in Telluride — maybe a 20 percent chance — along with the colder air associated with this system,” NWS Technician Dan Cuevas said. “If the cold front hasn’t moved through by Friday morning, it will shortly. It will definitely be cooler in the afternoon, with highs in the 50s. On Friday night, there’s a 50 percent chance of rain or snow showers, and a low by sunrise on Saturday of 30 degrees.”
This time, weather-related risks will come not from a potential wildfire, but from the cold. “Any tender vegetation should be protected,” Cuevas said. “It will be freezing. We’re not looking at a hard freeze, but it could certainly dip lower than 30 degrees.”
The forecast for Ridgway on Friday night is “not as cold as for Telluride,” Cuevas said, “but you’re looking at a low of about 34 by Saturday morning, so it’s still a good idea to keep tender vegetation under wraps.”
“Temperatures will slowly warm up next week,” Cuevas added. “By next Wednesday, Telluride should be in the mid-70s. The chance of showers might end a little more slowly; there’s a slight chance of more moisture Sunday night into Monday, but except for that, it should be dryer and warmer into the new week.”
The big moisture that this weekend’s storm will deliver to other parts of the state “I’m sure it will help the drought,” Cuevas said. “But most of that will be to our north. For our mountains — the San Juans — there is a chance of rain and snow. But looking at the forecast, it’s really not going to be anything significant. It won’t hurt, but this small amount of precipitation won’t really help.”
Though the recent systems “have been dry and windy,” Cuevas added, “I don’t see the winds continuing, though some systems may still go through that can bring us some wind. Along with the warming and drying the first of next week, it looks like the winds will be calmer, as well.” This said, “Wildfires remain the biggest concern,” he added. “The amount of precipitation we’ll receive from this storm won’t counteract the negative effects of the winds, and the dry vegetation.”
There is still no relief in sight from the drought, in other words.
“By mid-June, we might begin seeing some indications of monsoonal moisture, and the pattern setting up of moisture moving in from the south. We’ll see what happens,” Cuevas said. “We have hopes” for a productive monsoon season.
