Officials with the 35th Annual Denver Post Ride the Rockies cycling tour have announced the 2020 route, one that will include Norwood in a grueling, yet picturesque loop around the southwest corner of the state. The route will begin and end in the area’s biking mecca of Durango covering 418 miles and will travel clockwise, June 14-19.
According to a recent news release, this is the third year the tour has traced out a loop route. In addition to Norwood, other host communities include Cortez and Ouray. There are 28,484 feet of climbing as riders will take on Lizard Head, Red Mountain, Molas and Coal Bank passes.
“For 35 years, Ride The Rockies has showcased some of the best places to visit, quaint back road towns, beautiful mountains passes and iconic landscapes,” said Ride the Rockies Tour Director, Deirdre Moynihan. “This year is no different. We are thrilled to welcome Norwood as a new host community and taking riders to a new place we haven’t experienced as a tour.”
During — and between — the lung-searing ascents is a bounty of spectacular scenery. This summer’s route rolls along the banks of the Animas River, winds through Southern Ute Tribal Land, climbs the Uncompahgre Plateau, and ventures deep and high into the San Juan Mountains. This year’s route also includes a few forays off pavement and onto packed dirt roads, which means less time on busier roads and a little extra adventure.
As a host town, Norwood will provide a late lunch and dinner for famished riders, as well as entertainment. Town administrator, Patty Grafmyer, said that as a first-time host, they’re excited to show off Norwood’s many charms and attractions. Along with arranging for local vendors to feed the riders, the town is working with the school to provide both indoor and outdoor camping. San Miguel County will also partner by providing the fairgrounds as a central place for riders to take their meals.
And, as a newly-minted Dark Sky Community, Grafmyer said they’d like to provide the use of a telescope so the brilliance of Norwood’s night sky can be enjoyed.
“It’s a big deal for us,” Grafmyer said. “We’re very excited. We want to make it an enjoyable stay. We have beautiful country here and we want to showcase it.”
She added that she hoped cycling enthusiasts would return to explore the numerous riding opportunities in and around Norwood.
Even given that it’s the town’s first time as a host, Grafmyer said they’ve reached out to the former host community of Hotchkiss for tips and have received useful advice from town officials there.
“We’re not reinventing the wheel,” she said.
Gretchen Wells is Norwood’s community coordinator for the event, and echoed Grafmyer’s excitement.
“It's such a compliment to be chosen,” Wells said. “We feel Norwood has a lot to offer and are excited to showcase it. We want to show the riders all the amazing things Norwood has to offer.”
Though some details are still coming together, Grafmyer said it’s not too soon to solicit for the many volunteers it will take to make the event run smoothly. To volunteer, call Wells at 970-327-4288.
Along with meals and entertainment in each host town, Ride the Rockies media representative, Laura Driscoll, said riders look forward to “a nice cold beverage after a long day on the bike. In addition, riders love to explore the local businesses and restaurants and supporting the local economy.”
Riders will hit Norwood on the third day, June 16, after having ridden 101 miles from Cortez with an approximate elevation gain of 6,448 feet. They will have humped over Lizard Head Pass, cruised along the San Miguel River canyon and topped Norwood Hill. Ride officials describe it a largely downhill day, save for Lizard Head and the short, but steep Norwood Hill climb.
According to ride officials, it is “arguably the toughest stage of the 2019 Ride the Rockies, and easily the longest.” This day of the route also includes an 8-mile section of packed dirt road to get riders off the highway around Telluride. As with any dirt road option, tour route planners have provided a paved option in the event of bad weather.
For more information on Ride the Rockies, visit ridetherockies.com
